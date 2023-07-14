Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds