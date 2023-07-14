Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund

mutual fund
GCEEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.07 -0.11 -0.98%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (GCEJX) Primary C (GCEGX) Retirement (GCEHX) A (GCEBX) Other (GCEPX) Inst (GCEDX) Retirement (GCEEX)
GCEEX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.07 -0.11 -0.98%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (GCEJX) Primary C (GCEGX) Retirement (GCEHX) A (GCEBX) Other (GCEPX) Inst (GCEDX) Retirement (GCEEX)
GCEEX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.07 -0.11 -0.98%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (GCEJX) Primary C (GCEGX) Retirement (GCEHX) A (GCEBX) Other (GCEPX) Inst (GCEDX) Retirement (GCEEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund

GCEEX | Fund

$11.07

$354 M

0.00%

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.9%

1 yr return

-7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$354 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund

GCEEX | Fund

$11.07

$354 M

0.00%

1.02%

GCEEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Clean Energy Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Okin

Fund Description

GCEEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -13.0% 19.7% 96.23%
1 Yr -7.9% -18.2% 38.5% 78.30%
3 Yr -0.1%* -9.9% 27.0% 70.10%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -27.1% -0.5% 60.38%
2021 -4.3% -15.6% 16.8% 93.07%
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% -20.0% 10.1% 93.40%
1 Yr -7.9% -22.4% 11.7% 76.42%
3 Yr -0.1%* -9.9% 21.1% 70.10%
5 Yr N/A* -5.0% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCEEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -27.1% -0.5% 60.38%
2021 -4.3% -15.6% 16.8% 93.07%
2020 N/A -3.9% 9.1% N/A
2019 N/A 2.4% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GCEEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCEEX Category Low Category High GCEEX % Rank
Net Assets 354 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 42.45%
Number of Holdings 57 29 233 61.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 172 M 733 K 4.98 B 43.40%
Weighting of Top 10 44.30% 8.2% 63.0% 36.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Northland Power Inc 6.98%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc 6.79%
  3. Emera Inc 6.36%
  4. NextEra Energy Partners LP 5.97%
  5. Hydro One Ltd 4.68%
  6. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP 4.54%
  7. The AES Corp 4.50%
  8. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 4.31%
  9. Enel SpA 4.03%
  10. Enel SpA 4.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.31% 86.09% 100.70% 40.57%
Cash 		0.68% -11.28% 13.91% 62.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 80.19%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 90.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 80.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 80.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEEX % Rank
Utilities 		88.43% 3.71% 96.19% 10.38%
Technology 		4.39% 0.00% 25.65% 13.21%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 23.51% 86.79%
Basic Materials 		1.93% 0.00% 25.54% 12.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.99% 0.00% 0.99% 6.60%
Industrials 		0.98% 0.00% 68.24% 98.11%
Energy 		0.48% 0.00% 32.46% 88.68%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 79.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 83.96%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 97.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 80.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCEEX % Rank
US 		51.33% 0.00% 99.80% 45.28%
Non US 		47.98% 0.00% 99.06% 57.55%

GCEEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.30% 20.38% 78.22%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.30% 1.25% 43.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCEEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 13.00% 128.00% 91.76%

GCEEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCEEX Category Low Category High GCEEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.88% 30.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCEEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCEEX Category Low Category High GCEEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -0.39% 4.38% 83.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCEEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCEEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Okin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Vikrum Vora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2020

1.93

1.9%

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×