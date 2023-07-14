Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are considered to be small companies at the time the Small Cap Growth Fund makes its investment. The Small Cap Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Small Cap Growth Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and above average rates of earnings growth. The Adviser currently characterizes small capitalization companies for the Small Cap Growth Fund as those with total common stock market values of $3 billion or less at the time of investment.

In selecting investments for the Small Cap Growth Fund, the Adviser seeks issuers with a dominant market share or niche franchise in growing and/or consolidating industries. The Adviser considers for purchase the stocks of small capitalization (capitalization is the price per share multiplied by the number of shares outstanding) companies with experienced management, strong balance sheets, and rising free cash flow and earnings. The Adviser’s goal is to invest long term in the stocks of companies trading at reasonable market valuations relative to perceived economic worth.

Frequently, smaller companies exhibit one or more of the following traits:

• New products or technologies

• New distribution methods

• Rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments

• Changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation.