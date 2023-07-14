Home
Trending ETFs

GACIX (Mutual Fund)

GACIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GACIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Growth Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are considered to be small companies at the time the Small Cap Growth Fund makes its investment. The Small Cap Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Small Cap Growth Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and above average rates of earnings growth. The Adviser currently characterizes small capitalization companies for the Small Cap Growth Fund as those with total common stock market values of $3 billion or less at the time of investment.
In selecting investments for the Small Cap Growth Fund, the Adviser seeks issuers with a dominant market share or niche franchise in growing and/or consolidating industries. The Adviser considers for purchase the stocks of small capitalization (capitalization is the price per share multiplied by the number of shares outstanding) companies with experienced management, strong balance sheets, and rising free cash flow and earnings. The Adviser’s goal is to invest long term in the stocks of companies trading at reasonable market valuations relative to perceived economic worth.
Frequently, smaller companies exhibit one or more of the following traits:
  
New products or technologies  
New distribution methods  
Rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments  
Changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation.  
In addition, because smaller companies are less actively followed by stock analysts and less information is available on which to base stock price evaluations, the market may overlook favorable trends in particular smaller growth companies and then adjust its valuation more quickly once investor interest is gained.  
GACIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -14.5% 140.9% 3.24%
1 Yr 15.2% -34.7% 196.6% 11.43%
3 Yr 2.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 72.20%
5 Yr -5.3%* -23.7% 9.2% 73.66%
10 Yr 0.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 48.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 40.99%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.12%
2020 -2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 96.41%
2019 0.0% -17.9% 8.4% 98.15%
2018 -4.1% -20.0% 0.2% 33.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -17.6% 140.9% 3.24%
1 Yr 15.2% -34.7% 196.6% 10.75%
3 Yr 2.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 72.16%
5 Yr -4.5%* -23.7% 10.7% 71.86%
10 Yr 2.5%* -9.0% 15.3% 54.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GACIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -59.3% 118.2% 40.99%
2021 5.1% -17.3% 18.6% 47.12%
2020 -2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 96.41%
2019 0.0% -17.9% 8.4% 98.15%
2018 -3.2% -19.9% 0.2% 37.90%

NAV & Total Return History

GACIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GACIX Category Low Category High GACIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 1.48 M 120 B 18.00%
Number of Holdings 432 2 2519 30.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 371 M 213 K 4.6 B 12.76%
Weighting of Top 10 20.22% 2.8% 101.7% 31.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMETEK Inc 2.90%
  2. Navistar International Corp 2.58%
  3. GATX Corp 2.46%
  4. Quidel Corp 2.31%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GACIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 25.32% 100.32% 37.24%
Cash 		1.24% -79.10% 74.68% 61.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 37.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 36.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 36.73%
Other 		-0.01% -8.80% 6.95% 98.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GACIX % Rank
Industrials 		37.42% 2.46% 37.42% 0.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.48% 0.99% 47.79% 1.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.99% 0.00% 18.87% 5.15%
Communication Services 		7.55% 0.00% 14.85% 2.92%
Healthcare 		6.05% 0.00% 26.53% 90.89%
Financial Services 		4.85% 0.00% 35.52% 98.63%
Real Estate 		4.49% 0.00% 29.43% 80.24%
Basic Materials 		4.06% 0.00% 18.66% 65.12%
Technology 		3.02% 0.00% 54.70% 99.14%
Energy 		2.07% 0.00% 37.72% 82.30%
Utilities 		1.02% 0.00% 18.58% 82.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GACIX % Rank
US 		88.00% 24.89% 100.00% 92.35%
Non US 		10.77% 0.00% 36.31% 3.91%

GACIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 13.16% 44.14%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 18.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GACIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 1.00% 314.00% 0.40%

GACIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GACIX Category Low Category High GACIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 37.98% 56.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GACIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GACIX Category Low Category High GACIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -2.40% 2.49% 36.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GACIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GACIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 1991

30.63

30.6%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Gordon Grender

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Grender has been associated with Global Asset Management since 1983 . Currently, he serves as director of GAM International Management Limited. Prior to joining GAM, he was with Kitcat and Aitken, London. He has been actively involved in fund management in North American stock markets since 1974.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

