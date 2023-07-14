Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.9%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
Net Assets
$1.67 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
New products or technologies
|•
|
New distribution methods
|•
|
Rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments
|•
|
Changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation.
|Period
|GACIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|3.24%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|11.43%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|72.20%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|73.66%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|48.21%
* Annualized
|GACIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|GACIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GACIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.67 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|18.00%
|Number of Holdings
|432
|2
|2519
|30.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|371 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|12.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.22%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|31.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GACIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|37.24%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|61.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|37.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|36.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|36.73%
|Other
|-0.01%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|98.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GACIX % Rank
|Industrials
|37.42%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|0.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.48%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|1.37%
|Consumer Defense
|7.99%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|5.15%
|Communication Services
|7.55%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|2.92%
|Healthcare
|6.05%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|90.89%
|Financial Services
|4.85%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|98.63%
|Real Estate
|4.49%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|80.24%
|Basic Materials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|65.12%
|Technology
|3.02%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|99.14%
|Energy
|2.07%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|82.30%
|Utilities
|1.02%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|82.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GACIX % Rank
|US
|88.00%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|92.35%
|Non US
|10.77%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|3.91%
|GACIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|44.14%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GACIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GACIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|18.87%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GACIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|0.40%
|GACIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GACIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|56.37%
|GACIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GACIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GACIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|36.02%
|GACIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 28, 2018
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.183
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 28, 2012
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 1991
30.63
30.6%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Grender has been associated with Global Asset Management since 1983 . Currently, he serves as director of GAM International Management Limited. Prior to joining GAM, he was with Kitcat and Aitken, London. He has been actively involved in fund management in North American stock markets since 1974.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
