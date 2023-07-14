Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.6%
1 yr return
6.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$393 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.9%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
Demonstrate a commitment to preserving and enhancing the environment as evidenced by the products they make and the services they provide;
|•
|
Make positive contributions toward actively promoting a healthier environmental future, including companies that produce renewable energy products, help conserve water, promote sustainable agriculture, and those that offer effective remedies for existing environmental problems;
|•
|
Strive to openly disclose their policies and performance on critical environmental criteria;
|•
|
Respond positively to shareholder advocacy on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
|•
|
Explore for, extract, produce, manufacture or refine coal, oil or gas or produce or transmit electricity derived from fossil fuels or transmit natural gas or have material carbon reserves;
|•
|
Are engaged in the production of nuclear energy or the manufacture of nuclear equipment to produce nuclear energy or nuclear weapons, in the belief that these products are unacceptably threatening to a sustainable global environment;
|•
|
Are engaged in the manufacture of tobacco products, which are linked to air pollution, deforestation, and plastic pollution, as well as health problems;
|•
|
Serve as factory farms, which pollute our drinking water and overuse medically important antibiotics;
|•
|
Are involved in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) whose use has led to increased use of toxic herbicides;
|•
|
Produce firearms or military weapons; or
|•
|
Are engaged in gambling and alcohol.
|Period
|GCBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|57.12%
|1 Yr
|6.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|31.21%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|32.69%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|20.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|24.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|GCBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|42.01%
|2021
|5.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|7.75%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|GCBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|393 M
|658 K
|207 B
|67.35%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|15351
|42.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|100 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|73.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.91%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|74.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.56%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|18.96%
|Bonds
|30.78%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|68.89%
|Cash
|4.01%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|50.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.44%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|58.39%
|Other
|0.21%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|31.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|95.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Technology
|28.16%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|5.06%
|Financial Services
|14.99%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|46.37%
|Healthcare
|13.07%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|65.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.42%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|22.57%
|Industrials
|9.21%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|70.18%
|Consumer Defense
|8.11%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|20.52%
|Communication Services
|6.72%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|58.28%
|Real Estate
|4.93%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|30.64%
|Utilities
|1.79%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|82.35%
|Basic Materials
|1.59%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|87.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|98.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCBUX % Rank
|US
|61.55%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|10.64%
|Non US
|3.01%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|79.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Corporate
|63.49%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|11.19%
|Government
|20.34%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|67.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.37%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|54.71%
|Municipal
|4.79%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|3.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|88.13%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|97.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCBUX % Rank
|US
|27.35%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|62.07%
|Non US
|3.43%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|55.12%
|GCBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|28.45%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|77.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.53%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|98.95%
|GCBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GCBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|42.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|25.56%
|GCBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|94.20%
|GCBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|GCBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCBUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|86.59%
|GCBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2005
16.52
16.5%
Cheryl I. Smith, Ph.D., CFA- Cheryl is a managing partner, economist, strategist, and portfolio manager. She leads our fixed income management process and co-leads our Large Cap Core strategy and Growth and Income strategy. Cheryl is also a member of the portfolio management teams for our All Capitalization Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies and she serves as co-manager of the Green Century Balanced Fund, for which Trillium is the sub-advisor. She began her investment management career at Trillium Asset Management in 1987. In 1992 she joined United States Trust Company in Boston (now known as Walden Asset Management) as Vice President and portfolio manager, before rejoining Trillium in the fall of 1997. Cheryl has served on the Boards of Oikocredit USA; US SIF, including three years as chair of US SIF; Cornerstone Capital, Inc.; Episcopal Divinity School; and on the Steering Committee for the Institute for Responsible Investment. Cheryl is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is a member of the American Economic Association. Cheryl holds a B.S.F.S. degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and earned M.A., M. Phil., and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2009
12.51
12.5%
Matthew W. Patsky, CFA- Matt is a managing partner, CEO, portfolio manager, and leads our Sustainable Opportunities strategy. He joined Trillium in 2009, and has three decades of experience in investment research and investment management. Matt began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1984 as a technology analyst. In 1989, while covering emerging growth companies for Lehman, he began to incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into his research, becoming the first sell side analyst in the United States to publish on the topic of socially responsible investing in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Paul A. Hilton, CFA- Paul is a Partner, Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst covering the Consumer Discretionary sector. Prior to joining Trillium in 2011, he was Vice President of Sustainable Investment Business Strategy at Calvert Investments and also previously held senior positions within Calvert’s Equities and Marketing Departments. Paul also served as Portfolio Manager for Socially Responsible Investing at The Dreyfus Corporation, then a division of Mellon Bank, and as Research Analyst in the Social Awareness Investment (SAI) program at Smith Barney Asset Management, then a division of Citigroup. Paul started his career as an analyst with the Council on Economic Priorities, a non-profit known for an influential consumer guidebook called “Shopping for a Better World.” Paul is former chair of US SIF, former Treasurer of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI), and founder of SIRAN, the first US network of sustainability analysts. A member of the CFA Society Boston and a Chartered Financial Analyst, he also holds Master’s degrees in Anthropology from New York University and Education from Roberts Wesleyan College. Paul is a frequent speaker on topics related to approaches to SRI/ESG investing and the growing market for products in this space.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
