Green Century Balanced Fund

mutual fund
GCBLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.1 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (GCBLX) Primary Inst (GCBUX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$393 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GCBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Green Century Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Green Century
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cheryl Smith

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the stocks and bonds of U.S. companies the Fund’s Adviser, Green Century Capital Management (Green Century), believes are environmentally responsible and sustainable. Green Century defines its standard for environmentally responsible and sustainable as seeking to provide an opportunity to invest in a way that avoids environmentally dangerous industries which impose onerous costs on society and the planet. There is no predetermined percentage of assets allocated to either stocks or bonds, although the Fund will generally invest at least 25% of its net assets in bonds and may not invest more than 75% of its net assets in stocks.
The Fund seeks to promote environmentally responsible corporate behavior, a cleaner environment and a sustainable economy by investing its assets in companies that Green Century believes are environmentally responsible and sustainable. Green Century applies rigorous selection criteria to identify such companies, which may include, but are not limited to, those that:
  
Demonstrate a commitment to preserving and enhancing the environment as evidenced by the products they make and the services they provide; 
Make positive contributions toward actively promoting a healthier environmental future, including companies that produce renewable energy products, help conserve water, promote sustainable agriculture, and those that offer effective remedies for existing environmental problems; 
Strive to openly disclose their policies and performance on critical environmental criteria; 
Respond positively to shareholder advocacy on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. 
The Fund also seeks to work with the companies in which it invests to adopt stronger environmental policies for their operations and supply chains. 
Green Century believes that companies that seek to manage their environmental risks may enjoy competitive advantages from cost reductions, quality improvements, profitability enhancements and access to expanding and new growth markets. Further, Green Century believes that companies that are responsible towards the environment are more likely to act ethically and maintain the trust of their shareholders. 
Green Century believes that environmentally dangerous industries impose onerous costs on society and the planet and seeks to provide an opportunity to invest in a way that avoids them; thus at various times the Fund may not be invested in certain companies and industries Green Century believes threaten a sustainable global environment and public health. The Balanced Fund does not intend to invest in companies that primarily: 
Explore for, extract, produce, manufacture or refine coal, oil or gas or produce or transmit electricity derived from fossil fuels or transmit natural gas or have material carbon reserves; 
Are engaged in the production of nuclear energy or the manufacture of nuclear equipment to produce nuclear energy or nuclear weapons, in the belief that these products are unacceptably threatening to a sustainable global environment; 
Are engaged in the manufacture of tobacco products, which are linked to air pollution, deforestation, and plastic pollution, as well as health problems; 
Serve as factory farms, which pollute our drinking water and overuse medically important antibiotics; 
Are involved in genetically modified organisms (GMOs) whose use has led to increased use of toxic herbicides; 
Produce firearms or military weapons; or 
Are engaged in gambling and alcohol. 
The Fund may invest in growth and value stocks of any market capitalization. The Fund may be more heavily weighted in growth stocks. The Fund’s Subadviser uses quantitative measurements in combination with in-house and third-party research to analyze the stocks of companies identified using Green Century’s environmental criteria, and the Subadviser’s own proprietary ESG integrated investment process, and includes in the Fund’s portfolio those companies that appear to possess superior earnings growth prospects and whose stock prices, in the Subadviser’s opinion, do not accurately reflect the companies’ value. The Subadviser’s in-house research consists of an internally generated analysis using its proprietary investment process. Third-party information providers for both financial and ESG data currently include Bloomberg, L.P., MSCI Inc. and FactSet. The Subadviser may sell a stock in the Fund’s portfolio, if, among other reasons, the company no longer meets the Fund’s environmental standards or the stock no longer meets the Fund’s investment criteria or becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation for its stock price. 
As a baseline eligibility process, the Subadviser performs an ESG-integrated fundamental research process which includes both industry benchmarking and in-depth company analyses that covers both quantitative and qualitative considerations. In terms of industry reviews, the Subadviser conducts an industry benchmarking evaluation using ESG data weighted according to specific factors deemed by the Subadviser to have the most financial impact for the industry. In terms of the company review, the Subadviser conducts an in depth ESG analysis that evaluates the scope and integrity of a company’s products, policies, and practices related to ESG issues. The ESG criteria reviewed by the Subadviser reflect a variety of key sustainability issues that can influence company risks and opportunities. The ESG criteria implemented by the Subadviser may differ between industries. 
The bonds the Fund invests in may be of any maturity. While the Fund’s fixed income investments will be primarily invested in investment grade bonds, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in high yield, below investment grade bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Fund’s fixed income investments 
consist primarily of corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, securities issued by supra-national or foreign domiciled entities, municipal securities, and mortgage-related securities, and may include bonds also determined to be “green” by the Subadviser based on the use of proceeds supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation, among other environmental goals. 
In general, fixed income securities are included in the Fund’s portfolio to balance or offset risks associated with the Fund’s investment in stocks. Fixed income investments are evaluated using the Fund’s environmental criteria. Issuer-specific financial evaluation of fixed income investments focuses on an issuer’s cash flow, interest rate coverage, and other measures of its ability to meet its future income and principal repayment commitments. In addition, each fixed income investment is evaluated with respect to its credit quality and its overall exposure to interest rate risk. 
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity and debt securities of non-U.S. issuers. 
Read More

GCBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -8.3% 18.1% 49.53%
1 Yr 6.3% -13.3% 143.9% 29.72%
3 Yr 2.9%* -8.0% 25.9% 13.13%
5 Yr 4.2%* -9.7% 24.3% 5.04%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 3.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 92.4% 43.94%
2021 5.8% -6.1% 19.5% 9.61%
2020 3.8% -7.5% 11.8% 15.66%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 8.68%
2018 -0.9% -12.6% 0.0% 2.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.9% 18.1% 49.25%
1 Yr 6.3% -13.3% 143.9% 29.36%
3 Yr 2.9%* -8.0% 25.9% 13.51%
5 Yr 4.7%* -9.7% 24.3% 4.27%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 5.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -34.7% 92.4% 43.94%
2021 5.8% -6.1% 19.5% 9.76%
2020 3.8% -7.5% 11.8% 15.66%
2019 4.4% 0.1% 14.9% 8.68%
2018 -0.4% -12.6% 0.2% 3.13%

NAV & Total Return History

GCBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCBLX Category Low Category High GCBLX % Rank
Net Assets 393 M 658 K 207 B 67.49%
Number of Holdings 128 2 15351 42.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 100 M 660 K 48.5 B 73.40%
Weighting of Top 10 23.91% 8.4% 105.0% 74.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.50%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.90%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.51%
  4. Umb Money Mkt Fd 2.93%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 1.77%
  6. Mastercard Inc Class A 1.73%
  7. Anthem Inc 1.67%
  8. Salesforce.com Inc 1.67%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 1.45%
  10. Nike Inc Class B 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCBLX % Rank
Stocks 		64.56% 0.00% 99.40% 19.10%
Bonds 		30.78% 0.00% 116.75% 69.03%
Cash 		4.01% -16.75% 81.51% 50.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.44% 0.00% 23.84% 58.53%
Other 		0.21% -2.51% 25.19% 32.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 95.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCBLX % Rank
Technology 		28.16% 0.00% 44.21% 5.20%
Financial Services 		14.99% 0.00% 38.77% 46.51%
Healthcare 		13.07% 0.00% 29.35% 65.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.42% 0.00% 19.36% 22.71%
Industrials 		9.21% 0.00% 24.37% 70.31%
Consumer Defense 		8.11% 0.00% 19.93% 20.66%
Communication Services 		6.72% 0.00% 23.67% 58.41%
Real Estate 		4.93% 0.00% 65.01% 30.78%
Utilities 		1.79% 0.00% 99.55% 82.49%
Basic Materials 		1.59% 0.00% 33.35% 87.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 98.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCBLX % Rank
US 		61.55% -1.65% 98.67% 10.78%
Non US 		3.01% 0.00% 37.06% 79.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCBLX % Rank
Corporate 		63.49% 0.00% 98.21% 11.32%
Government 		20.34% 0.00% 97.26% 67.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.37% 0.14% 100.00% 54.84%
Municipal 		4.79% 0.00% 24.80% 3.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 88.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 98.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCBLX % Rank
US 		27.35% 0.00% 62.18% 62.21%
Non US 		3.43% 0.00% 84.73% 55.25%

GCBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.01% 17.63% 17.71%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.83% 77.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.83% 0.01% 0.83% 100.00%

Sales Fees

GCBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 47.37%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 27.75%

GCBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCBLX Category Low Category High GCBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.29% 0.00% 8.35% 94.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCBLX Category Low Category High GCBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -2.34% 19.41% 91.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cheryl Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2005

16.52

16.5%

Cheryl I. Smith, Ph.D., CFA- Cheryl is a managing partner, economist, strategist, and portfolio manager. She leads our fixed income management process and co-leads our Large Cap Core strategy and Growth and Income strategy. Cheryl is also a member of the portfolio management teams for our All Capitalization Core and Fossil Fuel Free Core strategies and she serves as co-manager of the Green Century Balanced Fund, for which Trillium is the sub-advisor. She began her investment management career at Trillium Asset Management in 1987. In 1992 she joined United States Trust Company in Boston (now known as Walden Asset Management) as Vice President and portfolio manager, before rejoining Trillium in the fall of 1997. Cheryl has served on the Boards of Oikocredit USA; US SIF, including three years as chair of US SIF; Cornerstone Capital, Inc.; Episcopal Divinity School; and on the Steering Committee for the Institute for Responsible Investment. Cheryl is a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is a member of the American Economic Association. Cheryl holds a B.S.F.S. degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and earned M.A., M. Phil., and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Yale University.

Matthew Patsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2009

12.51

12.5%

Matthew W. Patsky, CFA- Matt is a managing partner, CEO, portfolio manager, and leads our Sustainable Opportunities strategy. He joined Trillium in 2009, and has three decades of experience in investment research and investment management. Matt began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1984 as a technology analyst. In 1989, while covering emerging growth companies for Lehman, he began to incorporate environmental, social and governance factors into his research, becoming the first sell side analyst in the United States to publish on the topic of socially responsible investing in 1994.

Paul Hilton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Paul A. Hilton, CFA- Paul is a Partner, Portfolio Manager, and Research Analyst covering the Consumer Discretionary sector. Prior to joining Trillium in 2011, he was Vice President of Sustainable Investment Business Strategy at Calvert Investments and also previously held senior positions within Calvert’s Equities and Marketing Departments. Paul also served as Portfolio Manager for Socially Responsible Investing at The Dreyfus Corporation, then a division of Mellon Bank, and as Research Analyst in the Social Awareness Investment (SAI) program at Smith Barney Asset Management, then a division of Citigroup. Paul started his career as an analyst with the Council on Economic Priorities, a non-profit known for an influential consumer guidebook called “Shopping for a Better World.” Paul is former chair of US SIF, former Treasurer of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP-FI), and founder of SIRAN, the first US network of sustainability analysts. A member of the CFA Society Boston and a Chartered Financial Analyst, he also holds Master’s degrees in Anthropology from New York University and Education from Roberts Wesleyan College. Paul is a frequent speaker on topics related to approaches to SRI/ESG investing and the growing market for products in this space.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

