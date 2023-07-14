Home
YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$59.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

  • Legal Name
    AXS Merger Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AXS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Pultz

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities and related derivatives of U.S. and foreign companies that are involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations and other corporate reorganizations (collectively, “Merger Transactions”). The types of equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks and preferred stocks of any size market capitalization and may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may have significant exposure to one or more economic sectors of the market. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Kellner Management, L.P. (“Kellner” or the “Sub-Advisor”) investment technique, sometimes referred to as “merger arbitrage,” is a highly specialized investment approach designed to profit from the successful completion of Merger Transactions. In pursuing its strategy, the Sub-Advisor may employ investment techniques that involve leverage (investment exposure which exceeds the initial amount invested), such as short selling, borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes and purchasing and selling derivative instruments including futures, options, swaps, forward foreign currency contracts and other synthetic instruments. The Fund may employ these investment techniques without limit, subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The approach most frequently utilized by the Fund involves purchasing the shares of an announced acquisition target company at a discount to its expected value upon completion of the acquisition. A short sale is the sale by the Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position. The Sub-Advisor may engage in selling securities short under certain circumstances, such as when the terms of a proposed acquisition call for the exchange of common stock and/or other securities. In such a case, the common stock of the company to be acquired may be purchased and, at approximately the same time, an equivalent amount of the acquiring company’s common stock and/or other securities may be sold short.

The Fund may enter into equity swaps, forms of derivatives, for the purpose of attempting to obtain a desired return on, or increased exposure to, certain equity securities or equity indices. Swaps are two party contracts for periods ranging from a few days or weeks to more than one year. In a standard total return “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the returns which might be earned or realized on particular investments or instruments or a basket of investments or instruments. The parties do not actually invest in or own the underlying securities or instruments that are the subject of the swap contract. Under such a swap agreement, the Fund pays the other party to the agreement (a “swap counterparty”) fees plus an amount equal to any negative total returns from the underlying investments specified in the swap agreement. In exchange, the counterparty pays the Fund an amount equal to any positive total returns from the stipulated underlying investments.

The Sub-Advisor employs a research-driven process that aims to identify investment opportunities with favorable risk/reward trade-offs within the following guidelines:

1) Securities are evaluated for purchase after the public announcement of a corporate event or restructuring.
2) Proprietary analysis is done to consider the strategic rationale of the transaction, the financial resources of the parties involved and the liquidity of the securities.
3) Securities are typically purchased if the Sub-Advisor believes the potential return from its investment sufficiently compensates the Fund in light of the risks involved, including the risk that the transaction may not be completed and the length of time until completion of the transaction.
4) The potential risk/reward of the position is assessed on an ongoing basis and continuously monitored.

Most of the Fund’s positions are held until the completion of the transaction. Positions may be sold prior to the completion of the transaction when the companies involved in the transaction no longer meet the Fund’s expected return criteria taking into account prevailing market prices and the relative risk of the transaction. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s active or frequent trading of portfolio securities may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis. From time to time, due to lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may be invested in cash or invest assets into money market instruments, including money market funds, or other cash equivalents.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. Investing in fewer issuers makes the Fund more susceptible to financial, economic or market events impacting such issuers and may cause the Fund’s share price to be more volatile than the share price of a diversified fund.

Read More

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -11.6% 15.8% 66.00%
1 Yr 4.8% -33.0% 41.7% 63.11%
3 Yr 1.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 63.27%
5 Yr 0.5%* -4.8% 11.1% 65.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -31.7% 23.2% 59.18%
2021 -0.7% -20.7% 10.7% 49.48%
2020 -0.5% -12.4% 14.7% 33.33%
2019 0.0% -13.2% 12.9% 20.25%
2018 0.1% -11.7% 7.9% 78.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -11.7% 15.8% 66.00%
1 Yr 4.8% -33.0% 41.7% 57.28%
3 Yr 1.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 60.20%
5 Yr 0.5%* -4.8% 11.1% 65.06%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -31.7% 23.2% 59.18%
2021 -0.7% -20.7% 10.7% 49.48%
2020 -0.5% -12.4% 14.7% 43.33%
2019 0.0% -12.7% 12.9% 45.57%
2018 0.1% -11.5% 13.2% 77.14%

NAV & Total Return History

Concentration Analysis

GAKIX Category Low Category High GAKIX % Rank
Net Assets 59.2 M 105 K 12.6 B 57.69%
Number of Holdings 59 5 2526 82.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.3 M -619 M 6.53 B 42.31%
Weighting of Top 10 54.93% 7.6% 96.1% 31.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BB&T Corp 7.87%
  2. SunTrust Banks Inc 7.74%
  3. Oaktree Capital Group LLC 6.16%
  4. Harris Corp 5.43%
  5. L3 Technologies Inc 5.39%
  6. Celgene Corp 5.19%
  7. ARRIS International PLC 4.55%
  8. Fiserv Inc 4.23%
  9. Integrated Device Technology Inc 4.22%
  10. First Data Corp Class A 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAKIX % Rank
Cash 		38.62% -225.56% 102.75% 63.46%
Other 		33.20% -11.90% 43.69% 12.50%
Stocks 		28.18% -57.09% 325.56% 38.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 61.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 68.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.04% 63.30% 70.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAKIX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.60% 0.00% 98.37% 26.88%
Technology 		23.96% 0.00% 100.00% 22.58%
Industrials 		20.36% 0.00% 27.58% 15.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.07% 0.00% 29.06% 50.54%
Healthcare 		8.91% 0.00% 27.28% 53.76%
Basic Materials 		6.31% 0.00% 42.74% 26.88%
Communication Services 		1.66% 0.00% 33.72% 74.19%
Energy 		0.73% 0.00% 53.30% 63.44%
Real Estate 		0.39% 0.00% 93.91% 67.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 66.28% 81.72%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 30.58% 83.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAKIX % Rank
US 		27.14% -55.82% 325.56% 36.54%
Non US 		1.04% -7.09% 86.98% 49.04%

Operational Fees

GAKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.56% 0.73% 9.52% 52.43%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.13% 1.65% 73.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% 58.62%

Sales Fees

GAKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 30.00% 483.00% 76.40%

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAKIX Category Low Category High GAKIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 46.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAKIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAKIX Category Low Category High GAKIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.23% -2.49% 4.20% 31.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAKIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

Managers

Christopher Pultz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2012

9.93

9.9%

Mr. Pultz joined Kellner Capital in 1999 and leads the Firm’s merger arbitrage investing activities. In addition, Mr. Pultz is a member of the Firm’s management committee where he provides broad input on strategic matters. Mr. Pultz began his career at Neuberger Berman LLC where he was a government bond trader and also provided allocation recommendations to the Firm’s internal investment management teams. Mr. Pultz holds a B.S. in finance from Fairfield University and an M.B.A from Fordham University Graduate School of Business.

George Kellner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2012

9.93

9.9%

George A. Kellner has been in the hedge fund business for over 30 years.Mr. Kellner founded Kellner DiLeo & Co., LP (the predecessor entity to Kellner) in 1981. Prior to Kellner, Mr. Kellner was a Senior Vice President and founded the arbitrage department of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Before commencing his arbitrage career, Mr. Kellner was a Vice President and House Counsel of the Madison Fund where he had broad responsibilities as a financial analyst and portfolio manager. Mr. Kellner began his professional career as a securities lawyer at the Wall Street law firm of Carter, Ledyard and Milburn and holds a B.A. from Trinity College, a J.D. from Columbia Law School and an M.B.A. from New York University’s Leonard Stern Graduate School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a former Adjunct Assistant Professor of Finance at New York University. Mr. Kellner is a member of the Firm's multi-strategy fund investment committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

