Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities and related derivatives of U.S. and foreign companies that are involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations and other corporate reorganizations (collectively, “Merger Transactions”). The types of equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests include common stocks and preferred stocks of any size market capitalization and may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may have significant exposure to one or more economic sectors of the market. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies.

The Fund’s sub-advisor, Kellner Management, L.P. (“Kellner” or the “Sub-Advisor”) investment technique, sometimes referred to as “merger arbitrage,” is a highly specialized investment approach designed to profit from the successful completion of Merger Transactions. In pursuing its strategy, the Sub-Advisor may employ investment techniques that involve leverage (investment exposure which exceeds the initial amount invested), such as short selling, borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes and purchasing and selling derivative instruments including futures, options, swaps, forward foreign currency contracts and other synthetic instruments. The Fund may employ these investment techniques without limit, subject to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The approach most frequently utilized by the Fund involves purchasing the shares of an announced acquisition target company at a discount to its expected value upon completion of the acquisition. A short sale is the sale by the Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position. The Sub-Advisor may engage in selling securities short under certain circumstances, such as when the terms of a proposed acquisition call for the exchange of common stock and/or other securities. In such a case, the common stock of the company to be acquired may be purchased and, at approximately the same time, an equivalent amount of the acquiring company’s common stock and/or other securities may be sold short.

The Fund may enter into equity swaps, forms of derivatives, for the purpose of attempting to obtain a desired return on, or increased exposure to, certain equity securities or equity indices. Swaps are two party contracts for periods ranging from a few days or weeks to more than one year. In a standard total return “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the returns which might be earned or realized on particular investments or instruments or a basket of investments or instruments. The parties do not actually invest in or own the underlying securities or instruments that are the subject of the swap contract. Under such a swap agreement, the Fund pays the other party to the agreement (a “swap counterparty”) fees plus an amount equal to any negative total returns from the underlying investments specified in the swap agreement. In exchange, the counterparty pays the Fund an amount equal to any positive total returns from the stipulated underlying investments.

The Sub-Advisor employs a research-driven process that aims to identify investment opportunities with favorable risk/reward trade-offs within the following guidelines:

1) Securities are evaluated for purchase after the public announcement of a corporate event or restructuring.

2) Proprietary analysis is done to consider the strategic rationale of the transaction, the financial resources of the parties involved and the liquidity of the securities.

3) Securities are typically purchased if the Sub-Advisor believes the potential return from its investment sufficiently compensates the Fund in light of the risks involved, including the risk that the transaction may not be completed and the length of time until completion of the transaction.

4) The potential risk/reward of the position is assessed on an ongoing basis and continuously monitored.

Most of the Fund’s positions are held until the completion of the transaction. Positions may be sold prior to the completion of the transaction when the companies involved in the transaction no longer meet the Fund’s expected return criteria taking into account prevailing market prices and the relative risk of the transaction. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s active or frequent trading of portfolio securities may result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis. From time to time, due to lack of suitable investment opportunities, the Fund may be invested in cash or invest assets into money market instruments, including money market funds, or other cash equivalents.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund. Investing in fewer issuers makes the Fund more susceptible to financial, economic or market events impacting such issuers and may cause the Fund’s share price to be more volatile than the share price of a diversified fund.