Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Gabelli Value 25 Fund

mutual fund
GABVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.45 -0.15 -1.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GABVX) Primary C (GVCCX) Inst (GVCIX) Other (GVCAX)
GABVX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Value 25 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.45 -0.15 -1.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GABVX) Primary C (GVCCX) Inst (GVCIX) Other (GVCAX)
GABVX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Value 25 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.45 -0.15 -1.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GABVX) Primary C (GVCCX) Inst (GVCIX) Other (GVCAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Value 25 Fund

GABVX | Fund

$10.45

$289 M

0.27%

$0.03

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

-8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$289 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Value 25 Fund

GABVX | Fund

$10.45

$289 M

0.27%

$0.03

1.43%

GABVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Value 25 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued and have the potential to achieve significant capital appreciation, overweighting its core twenty-five equity positions. The Adviser invests in companies whose securities are selling at a significant discount to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company. If investor attention is focused on the underlying asset value of a company due to expected or actual developments or other catalysts, an investment opportunity to realize this PMV may exist. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and from time to time may invest a greater portion in companies with large, medium, or small market capitalizations.
In selecting investments, the Adviser also considers the market price of the issuer’s securities, its balance sheet characteristics and the perceived strength of its management. The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in common stock. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will not pay dividends. These stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in the securities of non‑U.S. issuers, including issuers in emerging markets.  
The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities for which a tender or exchange offer has been made or announced and in securities of companies for which a merger, consolidation, liquidation, or similar reorganization proposal has been announced (“reorganization securities”). Frequently, the holders of reorganization securities will receive new securities (“substituted securities”) in exchange therefor. No more than 30% of the Fund’s total assets, however, may be invested in reorganization securities where the Adviser anticipates selling the reorganization securities or the substituted securities within six months or less of the initial purchase of the reorganization securities. This limitation, however, will not apply to reorganization securities that have been purchased to supplement a position in such securities held by the Fund for more than six months.  
The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers that are not included in the Fund’s 25% limitation on foreign securities. ADRs are receipts issued by U.S. banks or trust companies with respect to securities of foreign issuers held on deposit for use in the U.S. securities markets. While ADRs may not necessarily be denominated in the same currency as the securities into which they may be converted, many of the risks associated with foreign securities may also apply to ADRs.  
The Adviser may sell a holding if a security reaches or exceeds the PMV estimated by the Adviser, or if the Adviser believes the emergence of a catalyst is no longer likely.  
Read More

GABVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -23.7% 31.6% 83.08%
1 Yr -8.9% -41.1% 28.9% 96.72%
3 Yr -4.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 95.03%
5 Yr -8.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 95.56%
10 Yr -5.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 95.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -52.6% 20.1% 90.51%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 81.72%
2020 -1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 97.56%
2019 1.7% -2.6% 8.3% 95.16%
2018 -3.5% -11.1% 0.0% 39.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -27.0% 31.6% 73.74%
1 Yr -8.9% -41.1% 48.6% 94.71%
3 Yr -4.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 94.92%
5 Yr -6.5%* -15.0% 80.8% 93.53%
10 Yr -1.4%* -8.9% 12.9% 91.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -52.6% 20.1% 90.51%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 81.72%
2020 -1.1% -2.9% 196.6% 97.56%
2019 1.7% -2.6% 8.3% 95.16%
2018 -1.7% -11.1% 0.0% 11.54%

NAV & Total Return History

GABVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GABVX Category Low Category High GABVX % Rank
Net Assets 289 M 481 K 145 B 59.19%
Number of Holdings 76 1 2445 57.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 153 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 36.68%
Weighting of Top 10 50.08% 2.9% 100.0% 7.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  2. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  3. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  4. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  5. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  6. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  7. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  8. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  9. Swedish Match AB 8.35%
  10. Swedish Match AB 8.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GABVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 0.00% 100.57% 33.92%
Cash 		0.58% -2.51% 100.00% 71.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 21.68% 3.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 88.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 90.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 89.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABVX % Rank
Communication Services 		30.98% 0.00% 30.98% 0.50%
Industrials 		18.05% 0.00% 45.89% 33.00%
Consumer Defense 		12.43% 0.00% 32.18% 6.55%
Financial Services 		11.94% 0.00% 46.10% 72.80%
Basic Materials 		8.53% 0.00% 26.18% 8.82%
Technology 		7.19% 0.00% 40.65% 94.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.10% 2.49% 46.48% 96.73%
Energy 		3.76% 0.00% 58.13% 70.53%
Real Estate 		2.75% 0.00% 25.82% 78.84%
Healthcare 		0.28% 0.00% 47.15% 98.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 98.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABVX % Rank
US 		72.89% 0.00% 100.04% 95.98%
Non US 		26.41% 0.00% 27.19% 0.75%

GABVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.03% 33.98% 25.64%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 50.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 72.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 321.00% 6.02%

GABVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GABVX Category Low Category High GABVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 3.08% 92.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GABVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GABVX Category Low Category High GABVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.06% 3.38% 39.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GABVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GABVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 1989

32.69

32.7%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2007

14.73

14.7%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×