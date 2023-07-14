The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued and have the potential to achieve significant capital appreciation, overweighting its core twenty-five equity positions. The Adviser invests in companies whose securities are selling at a significant discount to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company. If investor attention is focused on the underlying asset value of a company due to expected or actual developments or other catalysts, an investment opportunity to realize this PMV may exist. The Fund may invest in companies of any size and from time to time may invest a greater portion in companies with large, medium, or small market capitalizations.

In selecting investments, the Adviser also considers the market price of the issuer’s securities, its balance sheet characteristics and the perceived strength of its management. The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in common stock. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will not pay dividends. These stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in the securities of non‑U.S. issuers, including issuers in emerging markets.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities for which a tender or exchange offer has been made or announced and in securities of companies for which a merger, consolidation, liquidation, or similar reorganization proposal has been announced (“reorganization securities”). Frequently, the holders of reorganization securities will receive new securities (“substituted securities”) in exchange therefor. No more than 30% of the Fund’s total assets, however, may be invested in reorganization securities where the Adviser anticipates selling the reorganization securities or the substituted securities within six months or less of the initial purchase of the reorganization securities. This limitation, however, will not apply to reorganization securities that have been purchased to supplement a position in such securities held by the Fund for more than six months.

The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers that are not included in the Fund’s 25% limitation on foreign securities. ADRs are receipts issued by U.S. banks or trust companies with respect to securities of foreign issuers held on deposit for use in the U.S. securities markets. While ADRs may not necessarily be denominated in the same currency as the securities into which they may be converted, many of the risks associated with foreign securities may also apply to ADRs.