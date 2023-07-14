Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$289 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.1%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GVCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|82.58%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|96.97%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|95.29%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|95.83%
|10 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|96.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|GVCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|73.23%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|95.21%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|95.19%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|93.82%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|91.55%
* Annualized
|GVCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|289 M
|481 K
|145 B
|59.70%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|1
|2445
|57.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|153 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|37.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.08%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|8.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.30%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|34.42%
|Cash
|0.58%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|72.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.12%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|4.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|89.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|91.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|90.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVCAX % Rank
|Communication Services
|30.98%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|1.01%
|Industrials
|18.05%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|33.50%
|Consumer Defense
|12.43%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|7.05%
|Financial Services
|11.94%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|73.30%
|Basic Materials
|8.53%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|9.32%
|Technology
|7.19%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|95.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.10%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|97.23%
|Energy
|3.76%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|71.03%
|Real Estate
|2.75%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|79.35%
|Healthcare
|0.28%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|98.99%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GVCAX % Rank
|US
|72.89%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|96.48%
|Non US
|26.41%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|1.26%
|GVCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|25.90%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GVCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GVCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|80.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GVCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|6.59%
|GVCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|92.96%
|GVCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GVCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GVCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|41.52%
|GVCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 1989
32.69
32.7%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2007
14.73
14.7%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
