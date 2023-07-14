Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$661 M

Holdings in Top 10

71.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 205.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GABCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli ABC Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    May 14, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mario Gabelli

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in securities of domestic and foreign issuers that Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), believes provide attractive opportunities for appreciation or investment income. The Adviser seeks to limit excessive risk of capital loss by utilizing various investment strategies, including investing in value oriented common stocks, i.e., common stocks that trade at a significant discount to the Adviser’s assessment of their “private market value” (the value informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company), virtually risk free U.S.Treasury Bills, and by utilizing certain “arbitrage” strategies. The Fund’s use of arbitrage may be described as investing in “event” driven situations such as announced mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. When a company agrees to be acquired by another company, its stock price often quickly rises to just below the stated acquisition price. If the Adviser, through extensive research, determines that the acquisition is likely to be consummated on schedule at the stated acquisition price, the Fund may purchase the selling company’s securities, offering the Fund the possibility of generous returns relative to cash equivalents with a limited risk of excessive loss of capital. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash in anticipation of arbitrage opportunities. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality fixed income securities, including up to 5% of its assets in securities of issuers that are in default, in order to seek higher income and capital appreciation. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 8 of the prospectus.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers a number of factors, including:
  
the Adviser’s own evaluations of the “private market value” of the underlying assets and business of the company. Private market value is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company,  
the interest or dividend income generated by the securities,  
the potential for capital appreciation of the securities,  
the prices of the securities relative to other comparable securities,  
whether the securities are entitled to the benefits of sinking funds or other protective conditions,  
the existence of any anti-dilution protections or guarantees of the security, and  
the diversification of the Fund’s portfolio as to issuers.  
The Adviser also evaluates the issuer’s free cash flow and long term earnings trends. Finally, the Adviser looks for a catalyst: something in the company’s industry, indigenous to the company, or in the company’s country that will surface additional value.  
The Adviser expects that, in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective, it will invest the Fund’s assets in a more conservative manner than it would in a small capitalization growth fund. For example, it may utilize fixed income securities and hedging strategies to reduce the risk of capital loss to a greater extent than it does in most other equity funds managed by the Adviser. As a result, the Fund’s total return is not expected to be as high as traditional equity funds in periods of significant appreciation in the equity markets.  
Read More

GABCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -11.6% 15.8% 44.00%
1 Yr 4.9% -33.0% 41.7% 24.27%
3 Yr 1.5%* -10.5% 13.4% 52.04%
5 Yr 0.2%* -4.8% 11.1% 56.63%
10 Yr 0.3%* -4.6% 7.6% 47.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.4% -31.7% 23.2% 35.71%
2021 -0.1% -20.7% 10.7% 31.96%
2020 0.8% -12.4% 14.7% 68.89%
2019 0.4% -13.2% 12.9% 39.24%
2018 -0.7% -11.7% 7.9% 64.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -11.7% 15.8% 44.00%
1 Yr 4.9% -33.0% 41.7% 21.36%
3 Yr 1.5%* -10.5% 13.4% 45.92%
5 Yr 0.9%* -4.8% 11.1% 51.81%
10 Yr 1.4%* -4.6% 7.6% 47.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.4% -31.7% 23.2% 35.71%
2021 -0.1% -20.7% 10.7% 31.96%
2020 0.8% -12.4% 14.7% 45.56%
2019 0.4% -12.7% 12.9% 62.03%
2018 0.0% -11.5% 13.2% 51.43%

NAV & Total Return History

GABCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GABCX Category Low Category High GABCX % Rank
Net Assets 661 M 105 K 12.6 B 24.04%
Number of Holdings 232 5 2526 55.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M -619 M 6.53 B 10.58%
Weighting of Top 10 71.25% 7.6% 96.1% 6.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 14.17%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.1% 12.96%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.16164% 12.58%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.75% 12.23%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.26545% 10.71%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 10.61%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.04711% 10.36%
  8. Lennar Corp Class B 10.35%
  9. Lennar Corp Class A 9.50%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0.1% 8.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GABCX % Rank
Cash 		57.51% -225.56% 102.75% 41.35%
Stocks 		34.36% -57.09% 325.56% 40.38%
Bonds 		8.11% -1.04% 63.30% 13.46%
Other 		0.02% -11.90% 43.69% 45.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 81.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 86.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABCX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		28.61% 0.00% 29.06% 2.15%
Industrials 		18.27% 0.00% 27.58% 48.39%
Technology 		10.93% 0.00% 100.00% 73.12%
Communication Services 		9.86% 0.00% 33.72% 21.51%
Financial Services 		9.20% 0.00% 98.37% 66.67%
Utilities 		6.96% 0.00% 66.28% 17.20%
Healthcare 		5.87% 0.00% 27.28% 45.16%
Basic Materials 		5.80% 0.00% 42.74% 6.45%
Consumer Defense 		2.67% 0.00% 30.58% 39.78%
Energy 		1.65% 0.00% 53.30% 46.24%
Real Estate 		0.19% 0.00% 93.91% 69.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABCX % Rank
US 		25.49% -55.82% 325.56% 49.04%
Non US 		8.87% -7.09% 86.98% 17.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		81.62% 0.00% 100.00% 61.54%
Government 		11.51% 0.00% 73.33% 17.31%
Derivative 		6.87% 0.00% 30.95% 15.38%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 76.92%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.82% 76.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABCX % Rank
US 		8.11% -1.04% 80.93% 15.38%
Non US 		0.00% -64.71% 9.68% 77.88%

GABCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.73% 9.52% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.13% 1.65% 12.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 205.00% 30.00% 483.00% 66.29%

GABCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GABCX Category Low Category High GABCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 0.75% 72.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GABCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GABCX Category Low Category High GABCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -2.49% 4.20% 36.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GABCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GABCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 1993

29.07

29.1%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

