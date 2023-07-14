The Fund invests primarily in securities of domestic and foreign issuers that Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), believes provide attractive opportunities for appreciation or investment income. The Adviser seeks to limit excessive risk of capital loss by utilizing various investment strategies, including investing in value oriented common stocks, i.e., common stocks that trade at a significant discount to the Adviser’s assessment of their “private market value” (the value informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company), virtually risk free U.S.Treasury Bills, and by utilizing certain “arbitrage” strategies. The Fund’s use of arbitrage may be described as investing in “event” driven situations such as announced mergers, acquisitions, and reorganizations. When a company agrees to be acquired by another company, its stock price often quickly rises to just below the stated acquisition price. If the Adviser, through extensive research, determines that the acquisition is likely to be consummated on schedule at the stated acquisition price, the Fund may purchase the selling company’s securities, offering the Fund the possibility of generous returns relative to cash equivalents with a limited risk of excessive loss of capital. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash in anticipation of arbitrage opportunities. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in lower quality fixed income securities, including up to 5% of its assets in securities of issuers that are in default, in order to seek higher income and capital appreciation. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 8 of the prospectus.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser considers a number of factors, including:

• the Adviser’s own evaluations of the “private market value” of the underlying assets and business of the company. Private market value is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company,

• the interest or dividend income generated by the securities,

• the potential for capital appreciation of the securities,

• the prices of the securities relative to other comparable securities,

• whether the securities are entitled to the benefits of sinking funds or other protective conditions,

• the existence of any anti-dilution protections or guarantees of the security, and

• the diversification of the Fund’s portfolio as to issuers.

The Adviser also evaluates the issuer’s free cash flow and long term earnings trends. Finally, the Adviser looks for a catalyst: something in the company’s industry, indigenous to the company, or in the company’s country that will surface additional value.