Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.7%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$661 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.3%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 205.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
the Adviser’s own evaluations of the “private market value” of the underlying assets and business of the company. Private market value is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay to acquire the entire company,
|•
|
the interest or dividend income generated by the securities,
|•
|
the potential for capital appreciation of the securities,
|•
|
the prices of the securities relative to other comparable securities,
|•
|
whether the securities are entitled to the benefits of sinking funds or other protective conditions,
|•
|
the existence of any anti-dilution protections or guarantees of the security, and
|•
|
the diversification of the Fund’s portfolio as to issuers.
|Period
|GADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|46.00%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|28.16%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|56.12%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|57.83%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|58.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|GADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|33.67%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|34.02%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|66.67%
|2019
|0.4%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|41.77%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|62.86%
|Period
|GADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.7%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|46.00%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|24.27%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|52.04%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|54.22%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|55.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|GADVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|33.67%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|34.02%
|2020
|0.9%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|48.89%
|2019
|0.4%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|65.82%
|2018
|0.0%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|55.71%
|GADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GADVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|661 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|23.08%
|Number of Holdings
|232
|5
|2526
|54.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|323 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|9.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.25%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|4.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GADVX % Rank
|Cash
|57.51%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|40.38%
|Stocks
|34.36%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|39.42%
|Bonds
|8.11%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|12.50%
|Other
|0.02%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|44.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|64.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|71.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GADVX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.61%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|1.08%
|Industrials
|18.27%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|47.31%
|Technology
|10.93%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.04%
|Communication Services
|9.86%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|20.43%
|Financial Services
|9.20%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|65.59%
|Utilities
|6.96%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|16.13%
|Healthcare
|5.87%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|44.09%
|Basic Materials
|5.80%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|5.38%
|Consumer Defense
|2.67%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|38.71%
|Energy
|1.65%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|45.16%
|Real Estate
|0.19%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|68.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GADVX % Rank
|US
|25.49%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|48.08%
|Non US
|8.87%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|16.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GADVX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|81.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.58%
|Government
|11.51%
|0.00%
|73.33%
|16.35%
|Derivative
|6.87%
|0.00%
|30.95%
|14.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|55.77%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.82%
|55.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GADVX % Rank
|US
|8.11%
|-1.04%
|80.93%
|14.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-64.71%
|9.68%
|59.62%
|GADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|91.26%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|11.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|GADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|14.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GADVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|205.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|65.17%
|GADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GADVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|49.04%
|GADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GADVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|46.60%
|GADVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 1993
29.07
29.1%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...