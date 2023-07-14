Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Allocating assets across the full spectrum of the debt market, including investment-grade (those of medium and high quality), high yield and emerging markets debt securities across different maturities. Investments will normally include U.S. government securities (including Treasury securities), investment-grade corporate and other debt, lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), investment-grade securitized debt securities, floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, inflation-protected debt securities, hybrid and preferred securities, contingent convertible securities, and securities of foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerg­ing stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or mar­kets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. Investing in both U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities, and generally hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Investing in collateralized loan obligations. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.