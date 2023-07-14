Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$32.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FTYMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|43.88%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|67.89%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FTYMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|FTYMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTYMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.3 M
|100
|124 B
|94.30%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTYMX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|FTYMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|26.65%
|51.21%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|46.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FTYMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|39.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTYMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTYMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|N/A
|FTYMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTYMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.67%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|19.66%
|FTYMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FTYMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTYMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|FTYMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2005, Mr. Plage has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Michael Plage is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. Plage manages institutional and retail Fixed Income portfolios within Core, Core Plus, and Tactical Bond strategies. Mr. Plage joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Plage earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Carolina and his master of business administration degree from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Chartered Financ
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Jeffrey Moore is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role he manages portfolios across retail and institutional assets, including Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds. Mr. Moore was previously a fixed income analyst assigned to several sectors, including sovereign debt, energy, REITs, and Yankee banks. Mr. Moore joined Fidelity in 1995 and has been in the investments industry since 1990. Mr. Moore earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Western Ontario and his master’s degree in economics from the University of Waterloo. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
