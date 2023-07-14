Home
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund

mutual fund
FTKCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.87 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (FBAPX) Primary M (FTYMX) A (FTKAX) C (FTKCX) Other (FBAGX) Inst (FBAHX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund

FTKCX | Fund

$8.87

$32.3 M

2.93%

$0.26

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTKCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Tactical Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Plage

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Allocating assets across the full spectrum of the debt market, including investment-grade (those of medium and high quality), high yield and emerging markets debt securities across different maturities. Investments will normally include U.S. government securities (including Treasury securities), investment-grade corporate and other debt, lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), investment-grade securitized debt securities, floating rate loans and other floating rate securities, inflation-protected debt securities, hybrid and preferred securities, contingent convertible securities, and securities of foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerg­ing stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or mar­kets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. Investing in both U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities, and generally hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Investing in collateralized loan obligations. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FTKCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -7.2% 18.1% 44.16%
1 Yr -2.4% -18.7% 21.2% 68.17%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -11.7% 18.1% 43.04%
1 Yr -2.4% -18.7% 38.5% 67.09%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTKCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTKCX Category Low Category High FTKCX % Rank
Net Assets 32.3 M 100 124 B 94.60%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTKCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

FTKCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 20.16%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 46.69%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FTKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 44.94%

Trading Fees

FTKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

FTKCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTKCX Category Low Category High FTKCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.93% 0.00% 15.93% 31.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTKCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTKCX Category Low Category High FTKCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTKCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FTKCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Plage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2005, Mr. Plage has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Michael Plage is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. Plage manages institutional and retail Fixed Income portfolios within Core, Core Plus, and Tactical Bond strategies. Mr. Plage joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Plage earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Carolina and his master of business administration degree from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Chartered Financ

Jeffrey Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Jeffrey Moore is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role he manages portfolios across retail and institutional assets, including Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds. Mr. Moore was previously a fixed income analyst assigned to several sectors, including sovereign debt, energy, REITs, and Yankee banks. Mr. Moore joined Fidelity in 1995 and has been in the investments industry since 1990. Mr. Moore earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of Western Ontario and his master’s degree in economics from the University of Waterloo. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

