Fidelity® Total Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
FTEJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (FTEJX) Primary C (FTEFX) A (FTEDX) M (FTEHX) Other (FTEMX) Inst (FIQNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Total Emerging Markets Fund

FTEJX | Fund

$11.96

$381 M

2.68%

$0.32

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$381 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTEJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Total Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sam Polyak

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of the fund's assets in securities of issuers in emerging markets (countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics) and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. Normally investing approximately 60% of assets in stocks and other equity securities and the remainder in bonds and other debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), when its outlook is neutral. Allocating the fund's assets across emerging markets sectors, using different Fidelity managers. Allocating investments across different emerging market countries. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, trading opportunities, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments.
Read More

FTEJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -11.0% 30.2% 58.37%
1 Yr 9.2% -12.7% 29.2% 52.75%
3 Yr -2.3%* -16.8% 12.9% 64.84%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 58.58%
10 Yr 1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 40.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -50.1% 7.2% 55.78%
2021 -3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 60.22%
2020 5.1% -7.2% 79.7% 51.68%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 50.46%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 25.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -30.3% 30.2% 56.21%
1 Yr 9.2% -48.9% 29.2% 48.78%
3 Yr -2.3%* -16.1% 12.9% 65.06%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 60.74%
10 Yr 2.4%* -12.3% 12.5% 34.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.6% -50.1% 7.2% 55.78%
2021 -3.6% -18.2% 13.6% 60.22%
2020 5.1% -7.2% 79.7% 51.68%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 9.2% 50.46%
2018 -3.5% -7.2% 7.0% 33.44%

NAV & Total Return History

FTEJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTEJX Category Low Category High FTEJX % Rank
Net Assets 381 M 717 K 102 B 52.81%
Number of Holdings 540 10 6734 13.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 58.28%
Weighting of Top 10 21.99% 2.8% 71.7% 85.27%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTEJX % Rank
Stocks 		70.39% 0.90% 110.97% 98.33%
Bonds 		30.14% -0.03% 48.23% 1.67%
Other 		0.46% -1.48% 9.95% 6.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.24% 0.00% 6.07% 14.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 7.40% 2.19%
Cash 		-1.32% -23.67% 20.19% 97.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTEJX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.92% 0.00% 48.86% 53.82%
Technology 		20.53% 0.00% 47.50% 63.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.39% 0.00% 48.94% 22.77%
Communication Services 		9.40% 0.00% 39.29% 44.63%
Basic Materials 		9.34% 0.00% 30.03% 35.06%
Consumer Defense 		5.68% 0.00% 28.13% 61.32%
Energy 		4.54% 0.00% 24.80% 46.31%
Industrials 		4.49% 0.00% 43.53% 73.35%
Healthcare 		4.10% 0.00% 93.26% 45.54%
Utilities 		2.75% 0.00% 39.12% 27.30%
Real Estate 		1.86% 0.00% 17.15% 43.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTEJX % Rank
Non US 		69.37% -4.71% 112.57% 94.87%
US 		1.02% -1.60% 104.72% 42.62%

FTEJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.03% 41.06% 68.48%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 2.00% 34.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FTEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 42.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 190.00% 61.84%

FTEJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTEJX Category Low Category High FTEJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.68% 0.00% 12.61% 12.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTEJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTEJX Category Low Category High FTEJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.98% 17.62% 26.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTEJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTEJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sam Polyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Sam Polyak is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Funds. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2010 as a portfolio manager, Mr. Polyak served as a portfolio manager for Ninth Wave Capital Management beginning in 2007 and as a director for OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in New York beginning in 2005.

Greg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2012

10.04

10.0%

Greg Lee is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Investments. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2007 as a research analyst, Mr. Lee interned at American Century Investments while pursuing his MBA at New York University.

Xiaoting Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2015

6.63

6.6%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Zhao has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.

Timothy Gill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.

Di Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Di Chen is co-manager of Fidelity® Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, which she has managed since June 2020. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Ms. Chen has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Nader Nazmi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.

Guillermo de las Casas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. de las Casas has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments, Mr. de las Casas served as a vice president and real estate securities analyst for Houlihan Rovers SA beginning in 2000.

William Pruett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Pruett has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.

Takamitsu Nishikawa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Priyanshu Bakshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Priyanshu Bakshi joined Fidelity Investments in 2015. Mr. Bakshi has worked as a research analyst, sector leader, and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

