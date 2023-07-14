Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$381 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.0%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FIQNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|58.24%
|1 Yr
|9.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|52.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|65.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|71.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|41.85%
* Annualized
|FIQNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|381 M
|717 K
|102 B
|52.56%
|Number of Holdings
|540
|10
|6734
|13.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|58.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.99%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|85.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.39%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|98.08%
|Bonds
|30.14%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|1.41%
|Other
|0.46%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|5.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.24%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|14.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|1.93%
|Cash
|-1.32%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|97.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.92%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|53.56%
|Technology
|20.53%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|62.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.39%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|22.51%
|Communication Services
|9.40%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|44.37%
|Basic Materials
|9.34%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|34.80%
|Consumer Defense
|5.68%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|61.06%
|Energy
|4.54%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|46.05%
|Industrials
|4.49%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|72.06%
|Healthcare
|4.10%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|43.60%
|Utilities
|2.75%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|26.91%
|Real Estate
|1.86%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|42.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Non US
|69.37%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|94.61%
|US
|1.02%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|42.36%
|FIQNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|76.99%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FIQNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FIQNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIQNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|61.37%
|FIQNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|10.61%
|FIQNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FIQNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIQNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.66%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|23.17%
|FIQNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Sam Polyak is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Funds. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2010 as a portfolio manager, Mr. Polyak served as a portfolio manager for Ninth Wave Capital Management beginning in 2007 and as a director for OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in New York beginning in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2012
10.04
10.0%
Greg Lee is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Investments. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2007 as a research analyst, Mr. Lee interned at American Century Investments while pursuing his MBA at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2015
6.63
6.6%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Zhao has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Di Chen is co-manager of Fidelity® Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, which she has managed since June 2020. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Ms. Chen has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. de las Casas has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments, Mr. de las Casas served as a vice president and real estate securities analyst for Houlihan Rovers SA beginning in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Pruett has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Priyanshu Bakshi joined Fidelity Investments in 2015. Mr. Bakshi has worked as a research analyst, sector leader, and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
