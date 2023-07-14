Home
FSUGX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds The Growth Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.13 -0.08 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (AGTHX) Primary C (GFACX) Other (GFAFX) C (CGFCX) A (CGFAX) Other (CGFEX) Retirement (RGAFX) Retirement (RGACX) Retirement (RGABX) Retirement (RGAEX) Retirement (RGAAX) Other (CGFFX) Other (GFFFX) Retirement (RGAGX) Retirement (RGEBX) Retirement (RGAHX) Inst (GAFFX) Other (FSUGX) Other (FFAFX) Other (FAFGX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$222 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds The Growth Fund of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Donald O'Neal

Fund Description

Normally at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in securities that are guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including bonds and other debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FSUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -41.7% 64.0% 99.42%
1 Yr -6.4% -46.2% 77.9% 96.30%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 53.94%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 66.41%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 45.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -85.9% 81.6% 1.34%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -41.7% 64.0% 94.91%
1 Yr -5.0% -46.2% 77.9% 92.77%
3 Yr N/A* -41.7% 28.4% 50.87%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 64.22%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 42.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -85.9% 81.6% 1.25%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSUGX Category Low Category High FSUGX % Rank
Net Assets 222 B 189 K 222 B 0.58%
Number of Holdings 398 2 3509 4.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 B -1.37 M 104 B 0.58%
Weighting of Top 10 39.93% 11.4% 116.5% 78.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 8.51%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 6.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSUGX % Rank
Stocks 		93.43% 50.26% 104.50% 93.49%
Cash 		6.13% -10.83% 49.73% 5.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.33% 0.00% 4.41% 3.63%
Other 		0.11% -2.66% 17.15% 12.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 1.94% 4.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 41.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSUGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		25.08% 0.00% 62.57% 5.28%
Technology 		23.76% 0.00% 65.70% 89.04%
Communication Services 		13.21% 0.00% 66.40% 18.96%
Healthcare 		13.01% 0.00% 39.76% 43.86%
Financial Services 		8.41% 0.00% 43.06% 55.89%
Industrials 		7.25% 0.00% 30.65% 38.00%
Energy 		3.62% 0.00% 41.09% 15.33%
Consumer Defense 		2.86% 0.00% 25.50% 60.10%
Basic Materials 		2.07% 0.00% 18.91% 31.16%
Utilities 		0.53% 0.00% 16.07% 21.19%
Real Estate 		0.20% 0.00% 16.05% 63.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSUGX % Rank
US 		82.70% 34.69% 100.00% 92.91%
Non US 		10.73% 0.00% 54.22% 8.74%

FSUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 20.29% 94.12%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.50% 6.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.02% 22.54%

Sales Fees

FSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 316.74% 32.84%

FSUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSUGX Category Low Category High FSUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.22% 0.00% 41.07% 1.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSUGX Category Low Category High FSUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -6.13% 1.75% 11.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald O'Neal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 1993

28.6

28.6%

Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.

Carl Kawaja

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Carl M. Kawaja is chair of Capital Research and Management Company, part of Capital Group. He is also an equity portfolio manager. Carl has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global household products and U.S. personal care companies, along with Canadian companies. Before joining Capital, Carl was a security analyst for Gabelli & Company in New York, as well as an equity analyst for Lévesque Beaubien in Montreal.

Martin Romo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Martin Romo is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital Research Company, Inc. and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. Martin has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 29 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered the global chemicals industry, mortgage and consumer financials, and select conglomerate companies. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.

Mark Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.

Anne-Marie Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Anne-Marie Peterson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she was an equity investment analyst covering U.S. retail and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, she was a partner and research analyst for Thomas Weisel Partners and before that, she was a research associate at Montgomery Securities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Anne-Marie is based in San Francisco.

Christopher Buchbinder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.

Joanna Jonsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.

Alex Popa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Alex Popa is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment, he covers North American rails. He has 15 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, his coverage included life & property casualty insurance, U.S. money center banks, trust and custody banks, brokers and investment banks. Prior to joining Capital, Alex held several positions in the Romanian government, serving as the prime minister’s adviser for economic affairs and secretary of state, leading the Agency for Foreign Investments. Alex holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, as a Baker Scholar, and both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics and management science & engineering from Stanford University, ranking first in his class as the Henry Ford II Scholar. Alex is based in Los Angeles.

Andraz Razen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Andraz Razen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andraz is a generalist covering small-cap companies. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he also covered U.S. health care and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. He holds a bachelor' s degree in quantitative economics from Tufts University graduating summa cum laude. Andraz is based in London.

Julian Abdey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Julian N. Abdey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Julian has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. and European small-cap financial companies such as banks and savings & loans. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst with HSBC Asset Management, where he covered U.S. financial companies and managed various growth-oriented funds. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree in economics from Cambridge University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Julian is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

