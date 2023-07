David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.