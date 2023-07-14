Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
FSSAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.46 -0.19 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FSSAX) Primary C (FCSGX) Retirement (FSSRX) Retirement (FSMLX)
FSSAX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.46 -0.19 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FSSAX) Primary C (FCSGX) Retirement (FSSRX) Retirement (FSMLX)
FSSAX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.46 -0.19 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FSSAX) Primary C (FCSGX) Retirement (FSSRX) Retirement (FSMLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund

FSSAX | Fund

$21.46

$2.75 B

0.00%

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$2.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund

FSSAX | Fund

$21.46

$2.75 B

0.00%

0.78%

FSSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    21353840
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McCarthy

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-cap companies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock. For this Fund, small-cap companies are companies with market capitalizations not exceeding (i) $1.5 billion or (ii) the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase.

In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest in equity securities of larger companies. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors such as information technology (including technology equipment and hardware, technology services, software and internet services), healthcare, consumer discretionary and industrials.

The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.

The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.

Read More

FSSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -21.9% 50.1% 6.93%
1 Yr 18.0% -72.8% 36.6% 11.82%
3 Yr -5.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 66.49%
5 Yr -4.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 56.98%
10 Yr 2.2%* -23.1% 11.9% 29.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -82.1% 547.9% 55.57%
2021 -7.7% -69.3% 196.9% 70.54%
2020 8.9% -28.2% 32.1% 48.47%
2019 5.9% -3.2% 9.3% 32.78%
2018 -4.5% -14.5% 20.4% 61.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -24.8% 50.1% 6.76%
1 Yr 18.0% -72.8% 36.6% 11.15%
3 Yr -5.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 66.67%
5 Yr -4.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 65.11%
10 Yr 3.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 53.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -82.1% 547.9% 55.57%
2021 -7.7% -69.3% 196.9% 70.71%
2020 8.9% -28.2% 32.1% 48.47%
2019 5.9% -3.2% 9.3% 32.78%
2018 -4.5% -14.5% 20.4% 72.47%

NAV & Total Return History

FSSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSSAX Category Low Category High FSSAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.75 B 183 K 28 B 18.52%
Number of Holdings 135 6 1336 21.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 518 M 59 K 2.7 B 25.59%
Weighting of Top 10 17.82% 5.9% 100.0% 75.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 2.40%
  2. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Class A 1.98%
  3. Univar Solutions Inc 1.90%
  4. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 1.83%
  5. Allegiant Travel Co 1.80%
  6. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 1.71%
  7. Red Rock Resorts Inc A 1.59%
  8. Arcosa Inc 1.58%
  9. DraftKings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 1.55%
  10. Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSSAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.35% 77.52% 101.30% 79.97%
Cash 		2.92% -1.30% 22.49% 39.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.91% 0.00% 3.43% 3.37%
Other 		0.80% -1.57% 7.18% 8.92%
Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 3.19% 1.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 52.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSSAX % Rank
Technology 		27.25% 2.91% 75.51% 32.66%
Healthcare 		20.64% 0.00% 47.90% 65.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.53% 0.00% 40.68% 5.22%
Industrials 		15.77% 0.00% 36.64% 66.16%
Consumer Defense 		6.80% 0.00% 13.56% 11.11%
Financial Services 		6.01% 0.00% 42.95% 58.08%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 15.31% 35.86%
Basic Materials 		2.02% 0.00% 10.30% 59.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 65.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 86.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 91.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSSAX % Rank
US 		92.69% 67.06% 99.56% 60.61%
Non US 		2.66% 0.00% 26.08% 61.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSSAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.30% 0.00% 100.00% 93.12%
Corporate 		23.70% 0.00% 100.00% 6.17%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.82% 52.54%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 52.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 52.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 17.26% 52.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSSAX % Rank
US 		0.03% 0.00% 3.19% 0.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 51.01%

FSSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.05% 27.56% 88.40%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.05% 4.05% 11.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 74.41%

Sales Fees

FSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.80% 3.00% 439.00% 40.78%

FSSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSSAX Category Low Category High FSSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 55.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSSAX Category Low Category High FSSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -4.08% 1.10% 23.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2000

22.1

22.1%

Michael A. McCarthy is the Director of Research and a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until forming the Company in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs. Michael McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Bradley Carris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2004

18.18

18.2%

Bradley Carris is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst with Franklin Equity Group. He is a member of the Franklin Small Cap Growth portfolio management team. He specializes in research analysis of the specialty finance and bank industries while leading the financial and business services team. His prior research experience includes analysis of European communications service providers. Prior to his employment with Franklin Templeton Investments, Mr. Carris was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy and a manager for Accenture PLC's Communications and High Tech Industry Group. Mr. Carris joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 after receiving an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He received a B.A. from Duke University in 1992. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×