Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-cap companies. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock. For this Fund, small-cap companies are companies with market capitalizations not exceeding (i) $1.5 billion or (ii) the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase.
In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest in equity securities of larger companies. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors such as information technology (including technology equipment and hardware, technology services, software and internet services), healthcare, consumer discretionary and industrials.
The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.
The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.
|Period
|FCSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|8.95%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|19.09%
|3 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|85.69%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|85.29%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|57.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|FCSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|61.58%
|2021
|-12.1%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|88.73%
|2020
|7.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|73.15%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|50.56%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|79.35%
|FCSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.75 B
|183 K
|28 B
|18.86%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|6
|1336
|21.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|518 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|25.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.82%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|75.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.35%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|80.30%
|Cash
|2.92%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|39.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.91%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|3.70%
|Other
|0.80%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|9.26%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|2.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|53.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Technology
|27.25%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|33.00%
|Healthcare
|20.64%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|65.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.53%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|5.56%
|Industrials
|15.77%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|66.50%
|Consumer Defense
|6.80%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|11.45%
|Financial Services
|6.01%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|58.42%
|Real Estate
|2.97%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|36.20%
|Basic Materials
|2.02%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|59.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|66.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|87.04%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSGX % Rank
|US
|92.69%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|60.94%
|Non US
|2.66%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|62.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|76.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.48%
|Corporate
|23.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.53%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.82%
|53.99%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|53.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.26%
|53.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCSGX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|1.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|52.36%
|FCSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|16.55%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|12.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.99%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|75.36%
|FCSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|59.02%
|FCSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.80%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|41.18%
|FCSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|56.40%
|FCSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FCSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.43%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|89.76%
|FCSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2000
22.1
22.1%
Michael A. McCarthy is the Director of Research and a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until forming the Company in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs. Michael McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2004
18.18
18.2%
Bradley Carris is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst with Franklin Equity Group. He is a member of the Franklin Small Cap Growth portfolio management team. He specializes in research analysis of the specialty finance and bank industries while leading the financial and business services team. His prior research experience includes analysis of European communications service providers. Prior to his employment with Franklin Templeton Investments, Mr. Carris was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy and a manager for Accenture PLC's Communications and High Tech Industry Group. Mr. Carris joined Franklin Templeton in 2001 after receiving an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He received a B.A. from Duke University in 1992. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
