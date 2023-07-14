Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$1.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.6%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSDPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|41.82%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|60.55%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|66.04%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|60.40%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|50.55%
* Annualized
|FSDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSDPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|24.32%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|23
|422
|72.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|601 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|27.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.64%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|26.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSDPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.30%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|38.74%
|Cash
|0.70%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|56.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|54.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|54.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|55.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|56.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSDPX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|91.40%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|5.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.07%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|28.83%
|Industrials
|2.60%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|64.86%
|Healthcare
|0.93%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|23.42%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|77.48%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|72.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|67.57%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|60.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|85.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|53.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|77.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSDPX % Rank
|US
|80.16%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|24.32%
|Non US
|19.14%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|75.68%
|FSDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|63.06%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|27.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FSDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FSDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|61.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSDPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|51.69%
|FSDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSDPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|87.39%
|FSDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSDPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|72.73%
|FSDPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.778
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.843
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2017
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.799
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.738
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.551
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.050
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$1.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2009
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2006
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2006
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2005
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2005
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2004
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2001
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2000
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2000
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 1999
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 1997
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1996
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1995
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 1995
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 1994
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 1994
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 1993
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1992
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 1992
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 1992
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 1991
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1988
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
