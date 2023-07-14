Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio

mutual fund
FMFTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$96.7 -0.84 -0.86%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
No Load (FSDPX) Primary C (FMFCX) Inst (FMFEX) M (FMFTX) A (FMFAX) Inst (FIJFX)
FMFTX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$96.7 -0.84 -0.86%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
No Load (FSDPX) Primary C (FMFCX) Inst (FMFEX) M (FMFTX) A (FMFAX) Inst (FIJFX)
FMFTX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$96.7 -0.84 -0.86%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
No Load (FSDPX) Primary C (FMFCX) Inst (FMFEX) M (FMFTX) A (FMFAX) Inst (FIJFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio

FMFTX | Fund

$96.70

$1.17 B

1.26%

$1.22

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$97.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio

FMFTX | Fund

$96.70

$1.17 B

1.26%

$1.22

1.29%

FMFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Select Materials Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jody Simes

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the manufacture, mining, processing, or distribution of raw materials and intermediate goods. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FMFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -7.4% 18.8% 44.55%
1 Yr 13.3% -5.3% 45.3% 64.22%
3 Yr 13.1%* -1.1% 57.1% 69.81%
5 Yr 3.5%* -5.3% 17.3% 63.37%
10 Yr 2.5%* -9.9% 12.6% 54.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -32.2% 34.0% 78.50%
2021 14.2% -2.5% 35.5% 28.57%
2020 6.5% -8.5% 32.1% 19.42%
2019 2.6% -12.4% 8.5% 65.69%
2018 -7.3% -11.7% 24.9% 88.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -23.6% 37.6% 39.09%
1 Yr 13.3% -13.2% 45.1% 52.29%
3 Yr 13.1%* -1.1% 57.1% 75.24%
5 Yr 3.5%* -5.3% 22.1% 70.71%
10 Yr 5.0%* -9.1% 14.2% 47.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -32.2% 34.0% 78.50%
2021 14.2% -2.5% 35.5% 28.57%
2020 6.5% -8.5% 32.1% 19.42%
2019 2.6% -12.4% 8.5% 65.69%
2018 -6.4% -11.7% 24.9% 79.38%

NAV & Total Return History

FMFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMFTX Category Low Category High FMFTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 27.03%
Number of Holdings 46 23 422 74.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 601 M 770 K 4.68 B 29.73%
Weighting of Top 10 51.64% 18.0% 74.6% 28.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Linde PLC 12.50%
  2. Sherwin-Williams Co 5.47%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 5.39%
  4. CF Industries Holdings Inc 5.16%
  5. Newmont Corp 4.57%
  6. Corteva Inc 3.98%
  7. Ecolab Inc 3.88%
  8. Tronox Holdings PLC 3.72%
  9. Tronox Holdings PLC 3.72%
  10. Tronox Holdings PLC 3.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 78.27% 100.48% 42.34%
Cash 		0.70% -1.77% 21.06% 60.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 95.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 91.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 95.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 94.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFTX % Rank
Basic Materials 		91.40% 2.49% 100.00% 8.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 43.37% 31.53%
Industrials 		2.60% 0.00% 63.67% 68.47%
Healthcare 		0.93% 0.00% 22.67% 26.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 99.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 95.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 95.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 89.67% 97.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 95.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 95.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMFTX % Rank
US 		80.16% 8.98% 99.93% 27.03%
Non US 		19.14% 0.00% 90.92% 78.38%

FMFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.08% 5.06% 33.33%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.25% 30.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FMFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 4.00% 169.00% 55.06%

FMFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMFTX Category Low Category High FMFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 8.26% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMFTX Category Low Category High FMFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -35.65% 9.06% 88.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jody Simes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ashley Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×