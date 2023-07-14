Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds, which may invest in emerging markets, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest in index funds and index-based investments.
The Fund may also invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully-invested position in equity securities.
When selecting investments for the Fund the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics:
|●
|Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income;
|●
|Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet;
|●
|Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and
|●
|Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.
There are no investment limitations on market capitalization range or geographic region The Adviser selects securities that the Adviser believes represent above average market potential relative to market risk. The Adviser may focus on stocks or underlying funds investing in stocks that are newer and/or smaller capitalization companies.
The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. Utilizing its unconstrained tactical strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.
Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.
|Period
|FLMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|20.66%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|14.88%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|8.02%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|8.93%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|7.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|25.42%
|2021
|7.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|10.46%
|2020
|1.2%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|64.00%
|2019
|2.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|51.14%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|9.76%
|Period
|FLMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FLMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|679 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|28.10%
|Number of Holdings
|488
|2
|3255
|7.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.9 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|88.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.83%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|79.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMFX % Rank
|Cash
|57.08%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|6.20%
|Stocks
|42.90%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|54.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|25.21%
|Other
|0.01%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|61.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|92.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|95.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMFX % Rank
|Technology
|27.42%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|7.80%
|Healthcare
|18.18%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|20.98%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|45.85%
|Industrials
|9.73%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|45.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.78%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|47.80%
|Energy
|6.53%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|40.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.01%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|54.63%
|Communication Services
|5.09%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|54.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.04%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|57.07%
|Utilities
|1.08%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|76.10%
|Real Estate
|0.97%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|76.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMFX % Rank
|US
|35.57%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|42.15%
|Non US
|7.33%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|42.56%
|FLMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|62.45%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|26.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.70%
|53.06%
|FLMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|197.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|78.57%
|FLMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|38.82%
|FLMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FLMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|63.64%
|FLMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 1988
33.83
33.8%
Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
