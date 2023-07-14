The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in common and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in equity investment companies (“underlying funds”), which include domestic and foreign mutual funds, which may invest in emerging markets, as well as in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may invest in index funds and index-based investments.

The Fund may also invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully-invested position in equity securities.

When selecting investments for the Fund the Adviser continually evaluates style, market capitalization, sector rotation, and international positions by utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance. Individual equity selection is driven by the Adviser’s quantitative model that evaluates securities based on exposure to value, quality, momentum, and sentiment characteristics:

● Value is a measure of the relative value of a company using metrics such as revenue, cash flow, and income; ● Quality is a measure of the financial performance of a company, typically measured by the stability of its earnings and cash flows, along with the strength of its balance sheet; ● Momentum is a measure of the rate of change in the price of securities over time; and ● Sentiment is a measure of the prevailing attitudes of investors related to anticipated price movements in the market.

There are no investment limitations on market capitalization range or geographic region The Adviser selects securities that the Adviser believes represent above average market potential relative to market risk. The Adviser may focus on stocks or underlying funds investing in stocks that are newer and/or smaller capitalization companies.

The Fund utilizes several defensive tactics to reduce or eliminate its position in common stocks and underlying equity funds in order to attempt to reduce the risk of loss when the Adviser’s quantitative models and evaluation indicate that the risks of the stock market may be greater than the potential rewards. Utilizing its unconstrained tactical strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity and of any credit rating (including unrated and high yield fixed income securities, commonly known as “junk bonds”) and cash equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in underlying fixed income funds that invest in domestic and foreign fixed income securities, ETFs, closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts. The Fund may also buy or sell derivatives, including domestic or international stock index futures or options and option spreads on index future contracts. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on an index, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in equity market value. The use of these techniques may not protect against market declines and may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains, particularly in volatile market conditions.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.