FKGLX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor Freedom® 2040 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.7 -0.06 -0.41%
primary theme
Target-Date 2040
share class
Inst (FIFFX) Primary M (FTFFX) A (FAFFX) C (FCFFX) Inst (FKGLX) Inst (FIJPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$2.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

74.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FKGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor Freedom® 2040 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds). Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Advisor Freedom® Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2040. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s neutral asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders. The neutral asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to domestic equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including investment grade debt, inflation-protected debt, and long-term treasury debt), and short-term funds. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund's target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund's overall investment objective. As of April 1, 2021, the fund's neutral asset allocation to underlying Fidelity® funds and futures was approximately:     Domestic Equity Funds 54%     International Equity Funds 36%     Investment Grade Bond Funds 7%     Long-Term Treasury Bond Funds 3%   Inflation-Protected Bond Funds 0%   Short-Term Funds 0% * The Adviser may change these percentages over time. As a result of the active asset allocation strategy (discussed below), actual allocations may differ from the neutral allocations above. The allocation percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding. The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will use an active asset allocation strategy to increase or decrease asset class exposures relative to the neutral asset allocations reflected above by up to 10% for equity funds, bond funds and short-term funds to reflect the Adviser's market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term. The asset allocations in the glide path and pie chart above are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect any decisions made by the Adviser to overweight or underweight an asset class. The Adviser may also make active asset allocations within other asset classes (such as commodities, high yield debt (also referred to as junk bonds), floating rate debt, real estate debt, international debt, and emerging markets debt) from 0% to 10% of the fund’s total assets individually, but no more than 25% in aggregate within those other asset classes. Such asset classes are not reflected in the neutral asset allocations reflected in the glide path and pie chart above. Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2040 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.
Read More

FKGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 5.9% 14.7% 24.14%
1 Yr 13.5% -44.6% 14.6% 5.42%
3 Yr 0.9%* -18.6% 9.1% 49.18%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.4% 5.0% 55.42%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 5.9% 22.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -60.3% -15.8% 80.79%
2021 2.6% -3.2% 8.4% 58.85%
2020 3.1% 1.1% 4.7% 67.40%
2019 4.1% 1.5% 5.2% 51.98%
2018 -3.9% -5.1% -1.4% 78.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FKGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 5.9% 14.7% 24.14%
1 Yr 13.5% -44.6% 14.6% 5.42%
3 Yr 0.9%* -18.6% 9.1% 49.18%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.4% 5.0% 60.84%
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 6.8% 21.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FKGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -60.3% -15.8% 80.79%
2021 2.6% -3.2% 8.4% 58.85%
2020 3.1% 1.1% 4.7% 67.40%
2019 4.1% 1.5% 5.2% 51.98%
2018 -3.0% -5.1% -1.1% 67.50%

NAV & Total Return History

FKGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FKGLX Category Low Category High FKGLX % Rank
Net Assets 2.48 B 88 K 68.9 B 27.45%
Number of Holdings 35 4 562 19.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.84 B 693 K 68.1 B 27.59%
Weighting of Top 10 74.62% 38.5% 100.0% 68.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Series Emerging Markets Opps 12.82%
  2. FidelityÂ® Series Large Cap Stock 9.77%
  3. FidelityÂ® Series International Value 7.58%
  4. FidelityÂ® Series Overseas 7.39%
  5. FidelityÂ® Series International Growth 7.38%
  6. FidelityÂ® Series Value Discovery 6.55%
  7. FidelityÂ® Series Stk Selec Lg Cp Val 6.37%
  8. Fidelity AdvisorÂ® Series Equity Gr 5.98%
  9. FidelityÂ® Series Opportunistic Insights 5.50%
  10. FidelityÂ® Series Long-Term Trs Bd Idx 5.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FKGLX % Rank
Stocks 		88.19% 0.00% 89.49% 11.82%
Bonds 		8.20% 6.42% 65.95% 93.10%
Cash 		2.92% -6.89% 31.18% 54.68%
Other 		0.40% -0.92% 16.90% 30.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 0.37% 12.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 0.98% 78.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKGLX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.83% 13.11% 18.83% 3.98%
Technology 		17.40% 13.94% 24.03% 86.57%
Healthcare 		12.39% 10.75% 14.53% 57.71%
Industrials 		11.65% 9.02% 12.29% 24.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.11% 8.05% 13.32% 99.00%
Communication Services 		7.68% 5.69% 10.24% 24.38%
Basic Materials 		6.86% 3.14% 6.86% 2.49%
Energy 		6.31% 2.33% 6.31% 2.49%
Consumer Defense 		5.55% 4.68% 11.06% 88.06%
Utilities 		2.27% 1.90% 8.13% 93.03%
Real Estate 		1.95% 1.87% 10.11% 97.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKGLX % Rank
US 		45.40% 0.00% 68.38% 85.22%
Non US 		42.79% 0.00% 44.24% 3.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKGLX % Rank
Government 		50.25% 13.41% 62.05% 18.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.82% 3.19% 55.75% 15.76%
Corporate 		12.64% 0.49% 50.07% 79.80%
Securitized 		3.73% 0.00% 36.42% 92.12%
Derivative 		0.48% 0.00% 20.78% 31.03%
Municipal 		0.08% 0.00% 4.64% 69.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FKGLX % Rank
US 		7.28% 4.80% 43.04% 93.10%
Non US 		0.92% 0.07% 22.91% 82.76%

FKGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FKGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 26.10% 59.39%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 0.86% 85.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

FKGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FKGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FKGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 2.00% 112.00% 63.24%

FKGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FKGLX Category Low Category High FKGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.93% 0.00% 2.11% 87.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FKGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FKGLX Category Low Category High FKGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.32% -0.21% 4.18% 7.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FKGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FKGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.8 2.41

