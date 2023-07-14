Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$2.48 B
Holdings in Top 10
74.6%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FCFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|55.17%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|12.81%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-18.6%
|9.1%
|56.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-11.4%
|5.0%
|64.46%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-2.8%
|5.9%
|67.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FCFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.7%
|-60.3%
|-15.8%
|83.25%
|2021
|2.3%
|-3.2%
|8.4%
|67.71%
|2020
|2.9%
|1.1%
|4.7%
|78.45%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.5%
|5.2%
|57.63%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-5.1%
|-1.4%
|82.50%
|FCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.48 B
|88 K
|68.9 B
|26.96%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|4
|562
|19.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.84 B
|693 K
|68.1 B
|27.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.62%
|38.5%
|100.0%
|67.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.19%
|0.00%
|89.49%
|11.33%
|Bonds
|8.20%
|6.42%
|65.95%
|92.61%
|Cash
|2.92%
|-6.89%
|31.18%
|54.19%
|Other
|0.40%
|-0.92%
|16.90%
|29.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|11.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|78.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.83%
|13.11%
|18.83%
|3.48%
|Technology
|17.40%
|13.94%
|24.03%
|86.07%
|Healthcare
|12.39%
|10.75%
|14.53%
|57.21%
|Industrials
|11.65%
|9.02%
|12.29%
|24.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.11%
|8.05%
|13.32%
|98.51%
|Communication Services
|7.68%
|5.69%
|10.24%
|23.88%
|Basic Materials
|6.86%
|3.14%
|6.86%
|1.99%
|Energy
|6.31%
|2.33%
|6.31%
|1.99%
|Consumer Defense
|5.55%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|84.08%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|1.90%
|8.13%
|92.54%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|1.87%
|10.11%
|97.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCFFX % Rank
|US
|45.40%
|0.00%
|68.38%
|84.73%
|Non US
|42.79%
|0.00%
|44.24%
|3.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Government
|50.25%
|13.41%
|62.05%
|18.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.82%
|3.19%
|55.75%
|15.27%
|Corporate
|12.64%
|0.49%
|50.07%
|79.31%
|Securitized
|3.73%
|0.00%
|36.42%
|91.63%
|Derivative
|0.48%
|0.00%
|20.78%
|30.54%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|4.64%
|68.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FCFFX % Rank
|US
|7.28%
|4.80%
|43.04%
|92.61%
|Non US
|0.92%
|0.07%
|22.91%
|82.27%
|FCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.01%
|26.10%
|9.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.86%
|98.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|FCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|54.55%
|FCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FCFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|2.00%
|112.00%
|62.16%
|FCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.11%
|57.35%
|FCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|FCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FCFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-0.21%
|4.18%
|62.94%
|FCFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2009
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 21, 2014
8.36
8.4%
Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.8
|2.41
