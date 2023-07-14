Home
Fidelity® Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
FIWDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.14 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
M (FSIAX) Primary Inst (FSRIX) A (FSTAX) C (FSRCX) Other (FADMX) Inst (FIWDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Strategic Income Fund

FIWDX | Fund

$11.14

$14.7 B

4.08%

$0.45

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$14.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FIWDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Notkin

Fund Description

Investing primarily in debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Allocating the fund's assets among four general investment categories: high yield securities, U.S. Government and investment-grade securities, emerging market securities, and foreign developed market securities. Potentially investing in equity securities. Using a neutral mix of approximately 45% high yield, 30% U.S. Government and investment-grade, 15% emerging markets, and 10% foreign developed markets. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, its issuer's potential for success, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments. Hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts, although not all of the fund’s foreign currency exposure will be hedged. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FIWDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.2% 18.1% 18.85%
1 Yr 0.5% -18.7% 21.2% 29.58%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 52.13%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% 20.61%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 28.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -31.8% 18.4% 61.67%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 35.71%
2020 0.9% -20.2% 60.6% 40.45%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 25.82%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FIWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -11.7% 18.1% 18.00%
1 Yr 0.5% -18.7% 38.5% 28.41%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.8% 52.37%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% 18.54%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 27.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FIWDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -31.8% 18.4% 61.53%
2021 -0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 35.71%
2020 0.9% -20.2% 60.6% 40.45%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 29.64%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FIWDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FIWDX Category Low Category High FIWDX % Rank
Net Assets 14.7 B 100 124 B 3.90%
Number of Holdings 3122 2 8175 2.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.67 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 2.76%
Weighting of Top 10 21.62% 4.3% 105.0% 59.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Cent Invt Portfolios 10.01%
  2. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 6.97%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 3.15%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 2.77%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 2.76%
  6. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 2.19%
  7. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 2.18%
  8. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0.25% 2.00%
  9. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 2.00%
  10. Germany (Federal Republic Of) 0% 2.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FIWDX % Rank
Bonds 		87.23% -150.81% 180.51% 53.63%
Cash 		6.35% -261.12% 258.91% 50.15%
Stocks 		5.48% -38.22% 261.12% 8.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.76% 0.00% 13.21% 23.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.17% 0.00% 33.50% 76.89%
Other 		0.01% -25.82% 276.99% 32.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIWDX % Rank
Technology 		20.10% 0.00% 29.61% 6.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.46% 0.00% 89.95% 10.03%
Energy 		14.63% 0.00% 100.00% 42.67%
Healthcare 		13.13% 0.00% 100.00% 8.74%
Communication Services 		7.89% 0.00% 100.00% 24.16%
Industrials 		7.77% 0.00% 100.00% 30.33%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 0.00% 99.97% 17.48%
Financial Services 		5.52% 0.00% 100.00% 44.47%
Basic Materials 		5.33% 0.00% 100.00% 16.45%
Utilities 		2.66% 0.00% 100.00% 28.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIWDX % Rank
US 		5.16% -40.06% 261.12% 8.14%
Non US 		0.32% -0.10% 18.33% 15.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIWDX % Rank
Corporate 		45.69% 0.00% 97.25% 40.15%
Government 		37.30% 0.00% 99.43% 9.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.20% 0.00% 100.00% 31.78%
Securitized 		2.81% 0.00% 99.65% 81.46%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 70.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 55.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FIWDX % Rank
US 		61.45% -151.11% 194.51% 59.30%
Non US 		25.78% -136.75% 104.82% 28.63%

FIWDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FIWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 26.65% 89.63%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.29% 31.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FIWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FIWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FIWDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 0.00% 632.00% 60.58%

FIWDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FIWDX Category Low Category High FIWDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.08% 0.00% 15.93% 47.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FIWDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FIWDX Category Low Category High FIWDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.74% -1.55% 11.51% 57.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FIWDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FIWDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Notkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 1999

23.1

23.1%

Mr. Notkin is a vice president and co-manager of Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity in 1994, he has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Franco Castagliuolo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Franco Castagliuolo joined Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Castagliuolo has served as a research associate and portfolio manager.

Ford O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2012

9.96

10.0%

Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Adam Kramer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.

Sean Corcoran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2017

4.48

4.5%

Since joined Fidelity Investments in 2001 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Timothy Gill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.

Ario Nejad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Brian Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Brian Chang is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Chang co-manages multiple High Yield Fidelity Funds, portfolio sleeves and institutional accounts.

Rick Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Rick Patel is a fixed income portfolio manager in Fidelity’s London office. He specialises in global and regional fixed income products, and was a quantitative analyst and key member within the fixed income team for five years prior to moving into an associated portfolio manager role in 2005. After two years, he was promoted to portfolio manager at FIA(UK).

Nader Nazmi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

