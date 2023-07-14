Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$14.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FADMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|16.46%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|29.72%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|52.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|40.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|29.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|FADMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|62.25%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|35.86%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|40.29%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|28.08%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|FADMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|15.89%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|28.55%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|52.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|43.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|27.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|FADMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|62.10%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|35.86%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|40.29%
|2019
|1.5%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|32.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|FADMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FADMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.7 B
|100
|124 B
|4.20%
|Number of Holdings
|3122
|2
|8175
|2.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.67 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|3.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.62%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|59.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FADMX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.23%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|53.92%
|Cash
|6.35%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|50.44%
|Stocks
|5.48%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|9.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.76%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|23.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.17%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|77.18%
|Other
|0.01%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FADMX % Rank
|Technology
|20.10%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|7.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.46%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|10.54%
|Energy
|14.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|43.19%
|Healthcare
|13.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.25%
|Communication Services
|7.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.68%
|Industrials
|7.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.85%
|Consumer Defense
|6.52%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|17.99%
|Financial Services
|5.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.99%
|Basic Materials
|5.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.97%
|Utilities
|2.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FADMX % Rank
|US
|5.16%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|8.43%
|Non US
|0.32%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|15.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FADMX % Rank
|Corporate
|45.69%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|40.44%
|Government
|37.30%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|9.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.07%
|Securitized
|2.81%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|81.75%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|97.96%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|99.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FADMX % Rank
|US
|61.45%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|59.59%
|Non US
|25.78%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|28.92%
|FADMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|85.93%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|37.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FADMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FADMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FADMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|62.12%
|FADMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FADMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.02%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|50.14%
|FADMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FADMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FADMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.69%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|58.67%
|FADMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.074
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 1999
23.1
23.1%
Mr. Notkin is a vice president and co-manager of Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity in 1994, he has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Franco Castagliuolo joined Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Castagliuolo has served as a research associate and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2012
9.96
10.0%
Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2017
4.48
4.5%
Since joined Fidelity Investments in 2001 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Brian Chang is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Chang co-manages multiple High Yield Fidelity Funds, portfolio sleeves and institutional accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Rick Patel is a fixed income portfolio manager in Fidelity’s London office. He specialises in global and regional fixed income products, and was a quantitative analyst and key member within the fixed income team for five years prior to moving into an associated portfolio manager role in 2005. After two years, he was promoted to portfolio manager at FIA(UK).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2020
1.7
1.7%
Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
