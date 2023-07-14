Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
1.7%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$126 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 133.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$25
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Normally the fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. These include equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks, and debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds.
Generally at least 60% of the fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks and other equity-type securities. However, the composition of the fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. The fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including issuers in developing countries. In addition, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding nonconvertible debt securities (rated Ba1 and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser); such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States; however, these securities must be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|FIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|92.60%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|82.64%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|42.76%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|39.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|39.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|3.62%
|2021
|4.8%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|34.11%
|2020
|0.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|87.28%
|2019
|3.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|60.73%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|32.45%
|Period
|FIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|90.35%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|80.51%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|42.36%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|41.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|36.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|FIFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|3.95%
|2021
|4.8%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|34.11%
|2020
|0.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|87.28%
|2019
|3.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|60.73%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|37.74%
|FIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|126 B
|963 K
|126 B
|0.96%
|Number of Holdings
|2292
|4
|7731
|4.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.9 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|0.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.47%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|85.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.78%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|66.67%
|Bonds
|20.81%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|26.92%
|Cash
|6.98%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|19.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.97%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|8.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.46%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|29.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|72.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.01%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|15.71%
|Consumer Defense
|14.86%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|1.28%
|Healthcare
|11.27%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|77.88%
|Technology
|9.98%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|85.90%
|Energy
|8.44%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|10.26%
|Real Estate
|8.39%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|8.97%
|Industrials
|8.17%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|84.94%
|Utilities
|7.94%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|2.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.73%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|88.78%
|Basic Materials
|4.27%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|3.95%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|87.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIFAX % Rank
|US
|51.09%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|65.38%
|Non US
|19.69%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|50.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Corporate
|54.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.47%
|Government
|11.05%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|71.47%
|Securitized
|9.26%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|50.32%
|Municipal
|1.07%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|8.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|59.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FIFAX % Rank
|US
|17.78%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|25.32%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|31.41%
|FIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|84.67%
|Management Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|51.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|32.14%
|FIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FIFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|133.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|90.38%
|FIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.26%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|7.64%
|FIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FIFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.42%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|4.29%
|FIFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2022
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2021
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.092
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.084
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1992
30.43
30.4%
Dina Perry is a senior vice president of Capital Research and Management Company serving as a portfolio manager for several mutual funds. Prior to joining Capital Research in 1991, she was a senior portfolio manager with Neuberger & Berman, where she managed equity portfolios for pension funds and individuals. Before that, she was a vice president, portfolio manager, and chief economist at Chase Investors Management Corporation. Ms. Perry received both a BA and MA in economics from Queens College in New York City. She is based in Washington, D.C.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1999
22.68
22.7%
Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2006
15.67
15.7%
David A. Daigle is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, David also had investment analyst responsibilities and covered multiple industries including health care, wireless communications, technology, and transportation. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. David is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Joyce E. Gordon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 41 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered thrifts, banking, and paper & forest products companies. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Southern California. Joyce is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Caroline Randall is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered European utilities and transportation companies. Prior to joining Capital, she was head of European utilities research at J.P. Morgan. Before that, she was an analyst with Schroder Securities and an associate in investment banking at Deutsche Bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
