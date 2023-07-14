Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds The Income Fund of America®

mutual fund
AMEFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.99 -0.07 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AMECX) Primary Other (IFAFX) C (IFACX) A (CIMAX) C (CIMCX) Other (CIMEX) Retirement (RIDFX) Retirement (RIDBX) Retirement (RIDCX) Retirement (RIDAX) Retirement (RIDEX) Other (CIMFX) Other (AMEFX) Retirement (RIDGX) Retirement (RIEBX) Retirement (RIDHX) Inst (FIFAX) Other (FFIFX) Other (FSUUX) Other (FAIFX)
AMEFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds The Income Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.99 -0.07 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AMECX) Primary Other (IFAFX) C (IFACX) A (CIMAX) C (CIMCX) Other (CIMEX) Retirement (RIDFX) Retirement (RIDBX) Retirement (RIDCX) Retirement (RIDAX) Retirement (RIDEX) Other (CIMFX) Other (AMEFX) Retirement (RIDGX) Retirement (RIEBX) Retirement (RIDHX) Inst (FIFAX) Other (FFIFX) Other (FSUUX) Other (FAIFX)
AMEFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds The Income Fund of America®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.99 -0.07 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AMECX) Primary Other (IFAFX) C (IFACX) A (CIMAX) C (CIMCX) Other (CIMEX) Retirement (RIDFX) Retirement (RIDBX) Retirement (RIDCX) Retirement (RIDAX) Retirement (RIDEX) Other (CIMFX) Other (AMEFX) Retirement (RIDGX) Retirement (RIEBX) Retirement (RIDHX) Inst (FIFAX) Other (FFIFX) Other (FSUUX) Other (FAIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds The Income Fund of America®

AMEFX | Fund

$22.99

$126 B

3.15%

$0.72

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$126 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 133.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds The Income Fund of America®

AMEFX | Fund

$22.99

$126 B

3.15%

$0.72

0.36%

AMEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds The Income Fund of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Perry

Fund Description

Normally the fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. These include equity securities, such as dividend-paying common stocks, and debt securities, such as interest-paying bonds.

Generally at least 60% of the fund’s assets will be invested in common stocks and other equity-type securities. However, the composition of the fund’s investments in equity, debt and cash or money market instruments may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions. The fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States, including issuers in developing countries. In addition, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in lower quality, higher yielding nonconvertible debt securities (rated Ba1 and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser); such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may also invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States; however, these securities must be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

AMEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -2.8% 30.2% 92.60%
1 Yr 0.1% -12.5% 31.6% 82.32%
3 Yr 2.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 42.41%
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 5.9% 39.49%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.7% 6.1% 34.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -37.4% -8.2% 3.95%
2021 4.8% -5.0% 12.0% 33.78%
2020 0.4% -5.7% 7.8% 86.93%
2019 3.0% -2.1% 6.3% 60.36%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% -0.8% 33.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -14.6% 30.2% 90.35%
1 Yr 0.1% -12.5% 57.6% 80.19%
3 Yr 2.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 42.01%
5 Yr 0.1%* -7.8% 16.4% 41.97%
10 Yr 3.8%* -3.2% 8.5% 31.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -37.4% -8.2% 4.28%
2021 4.8% -5.0% 12.0% 33.78%
2020 0.4% -5.7% 7.8% 86.93%
2019 3.0% -2.1% 6.3% 60.36%
2018 -2.0% -6.1% 0.1% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

AMEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMEFX Category Low Category High AMEFX % Rank
Net Assets 126 B 963 K 126 B 5.77%
Number of Holdings 2292 4 7731 9.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.9 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 5.77%
Weighting of Top 10 22.47% 13.3% 100.0% 90.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 9.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMEFX % Rank
Stocks 		70.78% 0.19% 99.72% 71.47%
Bonds 		20.81% 0.00% 91.12% 31.73%
Cash 		6.98% -7.71% 88.33% 24.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.97% 0.00% 26.97% 13.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.46% 0.00% 26.48% 34.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 92.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMEFX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.01% 0.28% 52.80% 20.51%
Consumer Defense 		14.86% 0.00% 27.24% 6.09%
Healthcare 		11.27% 0.00% 36.30% 82.69%
Technology 		9.98% 1.07% 52.93% 90.71%
Energy 		8.44% 0.00% 29.22% 15.06%
Real Estate 		8.39% 0.00% 33.86% 13.78%
Industrials 		8.17% 1.16% 32.55% 89.74%
Utilities 		7.94% 0.00% 31.67% 7.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.73% 0.00% 16.01% 93.59%
Basic Materials 		4.27% 0.00% 15.48% 54.81%
Communication Services 		3.95% 0.00% 26.62% 92.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMEFX % Rank
US 		51.09% 0.19% 96.85% 72.44%
Non US 		19.69% 0.00% 35.45% 55.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMEFX % Rank
Corporate 		54.74% 0.00% 100.00% 20.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.88% 0.00% 100.00% 26.28%
Government 		11.05% 0.00% 99.71% 76.28%
Securitized 		9.26% 0.00% 37.97% 55.13%
Municipal 		1.07% 0.00% 17.02% 13.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 96.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMEFX % Rank
US 		17.78% 0.00% 91.12% 30.13%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 18.39% 36.54%

AMEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 3.35% 76.67%
Management Fee 0.21% 0.00% 1.25% 57.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.28% 52.38%

Sales Fees

AMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 133.00% 4.00% 398.00% 95.53%

AMEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMEFX Category Low Category High AMEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.15% 0.00% 7.05% 9.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMEFX Category Low Category High AMEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.31% -1.12% 5.55% 5.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Perry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1992

30.43

30.4%

Dina Perry is a senior vice president of Capital Research and Management Company serving as a portfolio manager for several mutual funds. Prior to joining Capital Research in 1991, she was a senior portfolio manager with Neuberger & Berman, where she managed equity portfolios for pension funds and individuals. Before that, she was a vice president, portfolio manager, and chief economist at Chase Investors Management Corporation. Ms. Perry received both a BA and MA in economics from Queens College in New York City. She is based in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Suzman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Andrew B. Suzman is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Oversight Committee. He has 25 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andrew covered global real-estate companies, U.S. merchandising, and Australian industrials and banks. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Tulane University. Andrew is based in New York.

David Daigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2006

15.67

15.7%

David A. Daigle is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, David also had investment analyst responsibilities and covered multiple industries including health care, wireless communications, technology, and transportation. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. David is based in New York.

Paul Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Paul Flynn is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 24 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Paul covered the global auto industry, as well as European business services and beverage companies. Prior to joining Capital, Paul was a consultant with Bain and Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul is based in Hong Kong.

Pramod Atluri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.

Shannon Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Shannon Ward is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 29 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for five years. Prior to joining Capital, Shannon worked as a portfolio manager at Oaktree Capital Management. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree in psychology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Shannon is based in Los Angeles.

Caroline Randall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Caroline Randall is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. She also serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. She has 24 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered European utilities and transportation companies. Prior to joining Capital, she was head of European utilities research at J.P. Morgan. Before that, she was an analyst with Schroder Securities and an associate in investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Joyce Gordon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Joyce E. Gordon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 41 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered thrifts, banking, and paper & forest products companies. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Southern California. Joyce is based in Los Angeles.

Bradley Vogt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.

John Queen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×