The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of noninvestment-grade, fixed income securities of domestic and foreign corporations (also known as “junk bonds”) including loan instruments. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund will invest include but are not limited to corporate debt securities, loan instruments, commercial paper, zero coupon securities and foreign securities. The Fund is not managed to specific maturity or duration requirements. The foreign fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests are issued by foreign corporations in either emerging or developed markets. The Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”) selects securities that it believes have attractive risk-return characteristics. The Adviser’s securities selection process includes an analysis of the issuer’s financial condition, business and product strength, competitive position and management expertise. In addition, when the Adviser considers the risk/return prospects of equity securities to be attractive, the Fund may also opportunistically invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities or pooled vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or other investment companies. Pooled vehicles are utilized in order to gain broad exposure to the equity market. The Fund may invest in companies with market capitalizations of any size. The Fund may invest in derivative contracts to implement its investment strategies. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s). There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. The Fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in fixed-income investments rated below investment grade. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would enable the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income investments rated below investment grade.