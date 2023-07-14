Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$2.93 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 97.19%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities and, to a lesser extent, alternative strategies. The Fund seeks the highest level of long-term total return within an acceptable level of risk, which the investment manager believes is a level of risk consistent with a moderate to growth oriented investor. In evaluating the Fund's risk level, the investment manager analyzes various factors such as portfolio volatility, portfolio concentration, long-term expected return and risks of various markets and short-term tactical views. In general, the portfolio seeks to be well diversified against any risks in any one asset class or market. The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the investment manager’s analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in non-U.S. investments and in at least three different countries, either directly or through depositary receipts, including in emerging markets.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds and senior floating rate and term loans. Bond investments may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration or maturity. The Fund generally invests in investment grade debt securities, but may invest in bonds rated below investment grade, sometimes referred to as "junk bonds." The investment manager expects that the Fund will invest 10% (but no more than 15%) of its assets in alternative strategies. The Fund’s investments in alternative strategies may include investments that provide exposure to commodities such as commodity futures and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs).
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in other affiliated mutual funds or affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs.
The Fund may also use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging (investment) purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) futures contracts, including equity futures, interest rate/bond futures, currency futures and commodity futures; (ii) swaps, including interest rate, inflation index and credit default swaps; (iii) options, including equity options and options on equity futures; and (iv) currency forward contracts. In addition, the Fund may invest in derivatives through its investments in ETFs. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. The results of such transactions may also represent, from time to time, a material component of the Fund’s investment returns.
The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including: a security's relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects; the experience and strength of the company's management; the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change; the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements. When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations. In addition, the investment manager may use quantitative modeling to assist in the selection of investments for the Fund.
|Period
|FFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|36.91%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|28.11%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|73.94%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|85.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|23.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|18.63%
|2021
|5.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|93.62%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|30.14%
|2019
|3.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|48.01%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|FFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|36.05%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|26.06%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|68.34%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|81.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|20.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|FFAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|18.63%
|2021
|5.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|93.62%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|30.14%
|2019
|3.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|48.88%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|FFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.93 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|20.73%
|Number of Holdings
|232
|2
|10961
|55.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|754 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|25.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.98%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|64.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.34%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|44.89%
|Bonds
|34.34%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|51.98%
|Cash
|10.50%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|25.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.64%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|32.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.27%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|33.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|84.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Technology
|19.43%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|28.87%
|Financial Services
|14.39%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|52.02%
|Healthcare
|12.54%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|37.58%
|Industrials
|11.70%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|23.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.95%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|47.35%
|Communication Services
|7.27%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|50.53%
|Consumer Defense
|7.10%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|40.34%
|Basic Materials
|6.28%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|35.03%
|Energy
|5.73%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|47.13%
|Utilities
|4.69%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|34.18%
|Real Estate
|1.92%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|76.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFAQX % Rank
|US
|37.40%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|31.52%
|Non US
|24.94%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|62.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Government
|47.20%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|26.30%
|Derivative
|20.66%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|10.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.23%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|28.18%
|Corporate
|10.74%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|61.59%
|Securitized
|3.18%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|51.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|67.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Non US
|19.65%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|26.10%
|US
|14.69%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|67.43%
|FFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|89.98%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|38.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|74.74%
|FFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|FFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FFAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|97.19%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|73.44%
|FFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.23%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|21.62%
|FFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FFAQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|42.70%
|FFAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Podkaminer joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he worked with Callan in the Capital Markets Research group where he was responsible for assisting clients with their strategic investment planning, conducting asset allocation studies, developing optimal investment manager structures, and providing customer research on a variety of investment topic.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
