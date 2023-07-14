Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Global Allocation Fund

mutual fund
FFAQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (FFAAX) Primary A (FFALX) C (FFACX) Retirement (FFARX) Retirement (FFAQX)
FFAQX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Global Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (FFAAX) Primary A (FFALX) C (FFACX) Retirement (FFARX) Retirement (FFAQX)
FFAQX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Global Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.93 -0.02 -0.14%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (FFAAX) Primary A (FFALX) C (FFACX) Retirement (FFARX) Retirement (FFAQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Allocation Fund

FFAQX | Fund

$13.93

$2.93 B

2.23%

$0.31

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$2.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 97.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Allocation Fund

FFAQX | Fund

$13.93

$2.93 B

2.23%

$0.31

0.67%

FFAQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    49996
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eugene Podkaminer

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities and, to a lesser extent, alternative strategies. The Fund seeks the highest level of long-term total return within an acceptable level of risk, which the investment manager believes is a level of risk consistent with a moderate to growth oriented investor. In evaluating the Fund's risk level, the investment manager analyzes various factors such as portfolio volatility, portfolio concentration, long-term expected return and risks of various markets and short-term tactical views. In general, the portfolio seeks to be well diversified against any risks in any one asset class or market. The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the investment manager’s analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in non-U.S. investments and in at least three different countries, either directly or through depositary receipts, including in emerging markets.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds and senior floating rate and term loans. Bond investments may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration or maturity. The Fund generally invests in investment grade debt securities, but may invest in bonds rated below investment grade, sometimes referred to as "junk bonds." The investment manager expects that the Fund will invest 10% (but no more than 15%) of its assets in alternative strategies. The Fund’s investments in alternative strategies may include investments that provide exposure to commodities such as commodity futures and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in other affiliated mutual funds or affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs.

The Fund may also use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging (investment) purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) futures contracts, including equity futures, interest rate/bond futures, currency futures and commodity futures; (ii) swaps, including interest rate, inflation index and credit default swaps; (iii) options, including equity options and options on equity futures; and (iv) currency forward contracts. In addition, the Fund may invest in derivatives through its investments in ETFs. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. The results of such transactions may also represent, from time to time, a material component of the Fund’s investment returns.

The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including: a security's relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects; the experience and strength of the company's management; the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change; the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements. When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations. In addition, the investment manager may use quantitative modeling to assist in the selection of investments for the Fund.

Read More

FFAQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 36.91%
1 Yr 5.8% -8.9% 48.3% 28.11%
3 Yr 4.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 73.94%
5 Yr -0.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 85.51%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 23.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -40.8% 20.6% 18.63%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 93.62%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 30.14%
2019 3.4% -23.1% 11.7% 48.01%
2018 -2.4% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 36.05%
1 Yr 5.8% -12.8% 48.3% 26.06%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 68.34%
5 Yr -0.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 81.92%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 20.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FFAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -40.8% 20.6% 18.63%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 93.62%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 30.14%
2019 3.4% -23.1% 11.7% 48.88%
2018 -2.0% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FFAQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FFAQX Category Low Category High FFAQX % Rank
Net Assets 2.93 B 1.12 M 110 B 20.73%
Number of Holdings 232 2 10961 55.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 754 M -31.7 M 22 B 25.68%
Weighting of Top 10 25.98% 10.8% 100.0% 64.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 7.38%
  2. Templeton Global Bond R6 4.04%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.40%
  4. Japan (Government Of) 2.3% 2.35%
  5. Japan (Government Of) 0.1% 2.12%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 1.87%
  7. Microsoft Corp 1.40%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 1.37%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 1.36%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FFAQX % Rank
Stocks 		62.34% -45.72% 98.42% 44.89%
Bonds 		34.34% -39.76% 93.84% 51.98%
Cash 		10.50% -97.12% 185.58% 25.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.64% 0.00% 25.49% 32.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% -0.03% 14.00% 33.61%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 84.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFAQX % Rank
Technology 		19.43% 0.00% 39.48% 28.87%
Financial Services 		14.39% 0.00% 30.34% 52.02%
Healthcare 		12.54% 0.00% 30.30% 37.58%
Industrials 		11.70% 0.09% 32.39% 23.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.95% 0.00% 20.84% 47.35%
Communication Services 		7.27% 0.00% 28.59% 50.53%
Consumer Defense 		7.10% 0.00% 31.85% 40.34%
Basic Materials 		6.28% 0.00% 60.23% 35.03%
Energy 		5.73% 0.00% 38.61% 47.13%
Utilities 		4.69% 0.00% 40.29% 34.18%
Real Estate 		1.92% 0.00% 90.14% 76.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFAQX % Rank
US 		37.40% -4.82% 95.75% 31.52%
Non US 		24.94% -46.69% 57.06% 62.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFAQX % Rank
Government 		47.20% 0.00% 98.64% 26.30%
Derivative 		20.66% 0.00% 41.88% 10.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.23% 0.10% 100.00% 28.18%
Corporate 		10.74% 0.00% 99.90% 61.59%
Securitized 		3.18% 0.00% 83.28% 51.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 67.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FFAQX % Rank
Non US 		19.65% -39.00% 137.36% 26.10%
US 		14.69% -177.12% 87.76% 67.43%

FFAQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.16% 2.71% 89.98%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.70% 38.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.70% 74.74%

Sales Fees

FFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FFAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 97.19% 0.00% 441.00% 73.44%

FFAQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FFAQX Category Low Category High FFAQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.23% 0.00% 10.92% 21.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FFAQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FFAQX Category Low Category High FFAQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -5.20% 6.33% 42.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FFAQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FFAQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eugene Podkaminer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Podkaminer joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he worked with Callan in the Capital Markets Research group where he was responsible for assisting clients with their strategic investment planning, conducting asset allocation studies, developing optimal investment manager structures, and providing customer research on a variety of investment topic.

Edward Perks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×