Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities and, to a lesser extent, alternative strategies. The Fund seeks the highest level of long-term total return within an acceptable level of risk, which the investment manager believes is a level of risk consistent with a moderate to growth oriented investor. In evaluating the Fund's risk level, the investment manager analyzes various factors such as portfolio volatility, portfolio concentration, long-term expected return and risks of various markets and short-term tactical views. In general, the portfolio seeks to be well diversified against any risks in any one asset class or market. The Fund may shift its investments from one asset class to another based on the investment manager’s analysis of the best opportunities for the Fund’s portfolio in a given market. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in non-U.S. investments and in at least three different countries, either directly or through depositary receipts, including in emerging markets.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include all varieties of fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds and senior floating rate and term loans. Bond investments may include U.S. and foreign corporate debt, U.S. Treasuries and foreign government bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any duration or maturity. The Fund generally invests in investment grade debt securities, but may invest in bonds rated below investment grade, sometimes referred to as "junk bonds." The investment manager expects that the Fund will invest 10% (but no more than 15%) of its assets in alternative strategies. The Fund’s investments in alternative strategies may include investments that provide exposure to commodities such as commodity futures and commodity exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in other affiliated mutual funds or affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs.

The Fund may also use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging (investment) purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) futures contracts, including equity futures, interest rate/bond futures, currency futures and commodity futures; (ii) swaps, including interest rate, inflation index and credit default swaps; (iii) options, including equity options and options on equity futures; and (iv) currency forward contracts. In addition, the Fund may invest in derivatives through its investments in ETFs. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. The results of such transactions may also represent, from time to time, a material component of the Fund’s investment returns.

The Fund's investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing both corporate debt and equity securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including: a security's relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects; the experience and strength of the company's management; the company's changing financial condition and market recognition of the change; the company's sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and the company's debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements. When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager generally performs independent analysis of the debt securities being considered for the Fund's portfolio, rather than relying principally on the ratings assigned by rating organizations. In addition, the investment manager may use quantitative modeling to assist in the selection of investments for the Fund.