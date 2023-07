Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2005, Mr. Plage has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Michael Plage is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. Plage manages institutional and retail Fixed Income portfolios within Core, Core Plus, and Tactical Bond strategies. Mr. Plage joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Plage earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of South Carolina and his master of business administration degree from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Chartered Financ