Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.6%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$5.62 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FASDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|83.92%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|69.45%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|30.69%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|26.09%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|42.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|FASDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|15.13%
|2021
|4.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|41.81%
|2020
|1.6%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|63.25%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|49.82%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|37.74%
|Period
|FASDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|81.99%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|67.73%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|30.21%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|31.75%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|28.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|FASDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|15.13%
|2021
|4.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|41.81%
|2020
|1.6%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|63.25%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|49.82%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|48.30%
|FASDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FASDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.62 B
|963 K
|126 B
|26.28%
|Number of Holdings
|744
|4
|7731
|14.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.07 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|40.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.60%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|97.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FASDX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.17%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|10.28%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|1.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|9.20%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|3.85%
|Bonds
|7.56%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|88.46%
|Cash
|2.80%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|65.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|75.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FASDX % Rank
|Real Estate
|23.49%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|1.28%
|Healthcare
|15.53%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|9.94%
|Consumer Defense
|13.27%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|7.69%
|Financial Services
|9.29%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|95.19%
|Technology
|8.04%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|92.31%
|Industrials
|7.15%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|94.23%
|Utilities
|5.96%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|10.58%
|Communication Services
|5.79%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|68.59%
|Energy
|5.64%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|29.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.69%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|94.87%
|Basic Materials
|1.16%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FASDX % Rank
|US
|62.90%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|22.12%
|Non US
|7.27%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|78.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FASDX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.46%
|Government
|0.03%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|89.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|64.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|86.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|71.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FASDX % Rank
|US
|7.51%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|87.50%
|Non US
|0.05%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|84.62%
|FASDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|33.33%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|73.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FASDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|11.76%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FASDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FASDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|60.82%
|FASDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FASDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|14.97%
|FASDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FASDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FASDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.45%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|27.39%
|FASDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2012
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2012
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2009
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2008
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2007
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2007
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2006
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2006
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2005
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2005
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2004
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2004
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2004
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2007
14.76
14.8%
Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2012
9.96
10.0%
Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Ramona Persaud has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 08, 2017
4.73
4.7%
Brian Chang is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Chang co-manages multiple High Yield Fidelity Funds, portfolio sleeves and institutional accounts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
