Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund

mutual fund
FTSDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (FSIDX) Primary A (FASDX) M (FTSDX) No Load (FSDIX) C (FCSDX) Inst (FIQWX)
FTSDX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (FSIDX) Primary A (FASDX) M (FTSDX) No Load (FSDIX) C (FCSDX) Inst (FIQWX)
FTSDX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.78 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (FSIDX) Primary A (FASDX) M (FTSDX) No Load (FSDIX) C (FCSDX) Inst (FIQWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund

FTSDX | Fund

$15.78

$5.62 B

2.10%

$0.33

1.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$5.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund

FTSDX | Fund

$15.78

$5.62 B

2.10%

$0.33

1.22%

FTSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Strategic Dividend & Income® Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 23, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Kramer

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Allocating the fund's assets among four general investment categories: common stocks, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other real estate related investments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. Using a neutral mix of approximately 50% common stocks, 15% REITs and other real estate related investments, 15% convertible securities, and 20% preferred stocks. Investing the fund's assets with a focus on equity securities that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation, which tends to lead to investments in "value" stocks in the common stock category. Potentially investing in other types of equity securities and debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FTSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -3.2% 29.3% 82.32%
1 Yr 2.2% -12.9% 32.0% 68.17%
3 Yr 2.5%* -6.4% 12.7% 30.34%
5 Yr 0.8%* -8.2% 5.9% 25.72%
10 Yr 1.4%* -6.8% 6.1% 42.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -37.4% -8.2% 15.79%
2021 4.7% -5.0% 12.0% 41.14%
2020 1.6% -5.7% 7.8% 64.66%
2019 3.5% -2.1% 6.3% 49.45%
2018 -2.5% -6.1% -0.8% 34.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% -14.6% 29.3% 80.71%
1 Yr 2.2% -12.9% 57.6% 66.45%
3 Yr 2.5%* -6.4% 22.1% 29.86%
5 Yr 0.8%* -7.8% 16.4% 31.39%
10 Yr 4.0%* -3.3% 8.5% 30.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -37.4% -8.2% 15.79%
2021 4.7% -5.0% 12.0% 41.14%
2020 1.6% -5.7% 7.8% 64.66%
2019 3.5% -2.1% 6.3% 49.45%
2018 -2.3% -6.1% 0.1% 48.68%

NAV & Total Return History

FTSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTSDX Category Low Category High FTSDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.62 B 963 K 126 B 25.96%
Number of Holdings 744 4 7731 13.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.07 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 40.38%
Weighting of Top 10 18.60% 13.3% 100.0% 96.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Procter & Gamble Co 2.69%
  2. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.58%
  3. Johnson & Johnson 2.35%
  4. Prologis Inc 2.25%
  5. Coca-Cola Co 2.10%
  6. AbbVie Inc 1.78%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 1.69%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 1.49%
  9. AT&T Inc 1.43%
  10. Verizon Communications Inc 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSDX % Rank
Stocks 		70.17% 0.19% 99.72% 74.68%
Preferred Stocks 		10.28% 0.00% 26.97% 0.96%
Convertible Bonds 		9.20% 0.00% 26.48% 3.53%
Bonds 		7.56% 0.00% 91.12% 88.14%
Cash 		2.80% -7.71% 88.33% 65.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 71.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSDX % Rank
Real Estate 		23.49% 0.00% 33.86% 0.96%
Healthcare 		15.53% 0.00% 36.30% 9.62%
Consumer Defense 		13.27% 0.00% 27.24% 7.37%
Financial Services 		9.29% 0.28% 52.80% 94.87%
Technology 		8.04% 1.07% 52.93% 91.99%
Industrials 		7.15% 1.16% 32.55% 93.91%
Utilities 		5.96% 0.00% 31.67% 10.26%
Communication Services 		5.79% 0.00% 26.62% 66.99%
Energy 		5.64% 0.00% 29.22% 28.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.69% 0.00% 16.01% 94.55%
Basic Materials 		1.16% 0.00% 15.48% 96.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSDX % Rank
US 		62.90% 0.19% 96.85% 21.79%
Non US 		7.27% 0.00% 35.45% 78.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSDX % Rank
Corporate 		90.59% 0.00% 100.00% 3.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.38% 0.00% 100.00% 88.14%
Government 		0.03% 0.00% 99.71% 89.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 57.05%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 84.94%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 68.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSDX % Rank
US 		7.51% 0.00% 91.12% 87.18%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 18.39% 84.29%

FTSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.22% 0.01% 3.35% 19.00%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.25% 71.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 59.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FTSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 0.00% 5.75% 82.35%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 4.00% 398.00% 60.48%

FTSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTSDX Category Low Category High FTSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.10% 0.00% 7.05% 16.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTSDX Category Low Category High FTSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.12% 5.55% 40.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Kramer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2007

14.76

14.8%

Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.

Ford O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2012

9.96

10.0%

Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ramona Persaud

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Ramona Persaud has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Brian Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 08, 2017

4.73

4.7%

Brian Chang is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Chang co-manages multiple High Yield Fidelity Funds, portfolio sleeves and institutional accounts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×