Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Allocating the fund's assets among four general investment categories: common stocks, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and other real estate related investments, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. Using a neutral mix of approximately 50% common stocks, 15% REITs and other real estate related investments, 15% convertible securities, and 20% preferred stocks. Investing the fund's assets with a focus on equity securities that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation, which tends to lead to investments in "value" stocks in the common stock category. Potentially investing in other types of equity securities and debt securities, including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in Fidelity's central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.