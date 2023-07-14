Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Disciplined U.S. Core Fund

mutual fund
EVSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.42 -0.04 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (EVSAX) Primary Other (EVSYX) C (EVSTX) Inst (EVSIX) Retirement (EVSRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Disciplined U.S. Core Fund

EVSRX | Fund

$20.42

$967 M

1.21%

$0.25

0.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.4%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$967 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EVSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Disciplined U.S. Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Carr

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of U.S. large-capitalization companies.
We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index was approximately $4.5 billion to $2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Furthermore, we may use futures to manage risk or to enhance return.
We employ a risk controlled investment approach  in seeking to construct  a broadly diversified portfolio of companies with characteristics similar to the S&P 500 Index and a superior valuation and earnings profile. Our research, which utilizes a combination of quantitative methods and fundamental analysis, identifies companies based on valuation, quality and momentum characteristics that give a comprehensive view of each company’s relative valuation, operational and financial performance, and stock price behavior. Our approach seeks to achieve positive excess returns relative to the S&P 500 Index (which may include both value and growth stocks) by using stock selection to take controlled active risks in a portfolio that is similar to the benchmark. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when, among other reasons, we believe there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business.
Read More

EVSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -14.3% 35.6% 9.89%
1 Yr 4.1% -34.9% 38.6% 84.21%
3 Yr 3.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 65.64%
5 Yr 2.5%* -30.5% 97.2% 50.46%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 16.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -56.3% 28.9% 87.35%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.55%
2020 2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 78.18%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.68%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 52.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.4% -20.5% 35.6% 7.78%
1 Yr 4.1% -34.9% 40.3% 75.47%
3 Yr 3.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 65.70%
5 Yr 4.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 47.34%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 15.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -56.3% 28.9% 87.42%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 33.02%
2020 2.1% -13.9% 183.6% 78.10%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 49.19%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.20%

NAV & Total Return History

EVSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVSRX Category Low Category High EVSRX % Rank
Net Assets 967 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 53.63%
Number of Holdings 164 2 4154 41.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 278 M 288 K 270 B 55.25%
Weighting of Top 10 28.47% 1.8% 106.2% 65.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.91%
  4. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  5. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  6. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  7. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Mar21 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVSRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.00% 0.00% 130.24% 47.85%
Cash 		1.00% -102.29% 100.00% 49.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 21.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 21.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 17.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 18.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVSRX % Rank
Technology 		25.07% 0.00% 48.94% 33.77%
Healthcare 		14.83% 0.00% 60.70% 38.82%
Financial Services 		13.08% 0.00% 55.59% 67.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.34% 0.00% 30.33% 56.74%
Industrials 		8.58% 0.00% 29.90% 57.66%
Communication Services 		8.28% 0.00% 27.94% 53.37%
Consumer Defense 		7.70% 0.00% 47.71% 28.94%
Energy 		3.95% 0.00% 41.64% 53.98%
Real Estate 		2.94% 0.00% 31.91% 39.36%
Utilities 		2.78% 0.00% 20.91% 45.48%
Basic Materials 		2.45% 0.00% 25.70% 57.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVSRX % Rank
US 		99.00% 0.00% 127.77% 9.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 93.43%

EVSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.01% 49.27% 78.32%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 2.00% 31.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 6.61%

Sales Fees

EVSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 496.00% 64.01%

EVSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVSRX Category Low Category High EVSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 24.06% 9.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVSRX Category Low Category High EVSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -54.00% 6.06% 21.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2017

4.96

5.0%

Justin Carr is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Justin served as an analyst for Evergreen Investments. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Justin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Robert Wicentowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

