Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of U.S. large-capitalization companies.

We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index was approximately $ 4.5 billion to $ 2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Furthermore, we may use futures to manage risk or to enhance return.