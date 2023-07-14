Home
EVDAX (Mutual Fund)

Camelot Event Driven Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.19 -0.06 -0.3%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (EVDAX) Primary Inst (EVDIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

Net Assets

$67.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 287.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EVDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Camelot Event Driven Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Camelot Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 21, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Kirchner

Fund Description

EVDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -73.0% 19.4% 1.79%
1 Yr -3.8% -9.1% 86.9% 0.73%
3 Yr 13.7%* -9.5% 16.2% 0.80%
5 Yr 8.0%* -4.9% 14.4% 0.90%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% 2.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -22.7% 305.1% 4.44%
2021 10.8% -9.8% 27.3% 4.44%
2020 5.6% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 3.3% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EVDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -73.0% 19.4% 1.79%
1 Yr -3.8% -13.4% 86.9% 0.73%
3 Yr 13.7%* -9.5% 16.2% 1.20%
5 Yr 8.0%* -5.3% 14.4% 0.90%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% 2.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EVDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -22.7% 305.1% 4.44%
2021 10.8% -9.8% 27.3% 4.44%
2020 5.6% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 3.3% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

EVDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EVDAX Category Low Category High EVDAX % Rank
Net Assets 67.7 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 83.39%
Number of Holdings 266 4 4478 62.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.8 M -398 M 2.55 B 84.10%
Weighting of Top 10 34.68% 13.1% 100.0% 77.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MGM Resorts International 6.43%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.26%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp 5.13%
  4. Evergy Inc 5.11%
  5. IEC Electronics Corp 4.90%
  6. Citrix Systems Inc 4.38%
  7. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 4.16%
  8. Elanco Animal Health Inc 3.86%
  9. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 3.85%
  10. Dell Technologies Inc Class C 3.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EVDAX % Rank
Stocks 		77.41% -3.75% 97.95% 8.48%
Cash 		19.31% -6278.21% 410.43% 62.54%
Preferred Stocks 		1.44% -0.12% 46.97% 1.06%
Bonds 		1.05% -326.45% 6347.80% 75.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.80% 0.00% 87.92% 16.25%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 73.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVDAX % Rank
Communication Services 		13.32% 0.00% 21.78% 1.57%
Utilities 		12.34% 0.00% 9.23% 3.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.31% 0.00% 29.09% 1.18%
Consumer Defense 		10.93% 0.00% 13.62% 87.40%
Financial Services 		10.29% 0.00% 59.28% 98.82%
Real Estate 		8.86% 0.00% 51.26% 18.50%
Healthcare 		7.84% 0.00% 45.63% 78.74%
Industrials 		6.43% 0.00% 21.45% 98.03%
Technology 		6.02% 0.00% 39.58% 85.04%
Basic Materials 		5.96% 0.00% 27.46% 66.54%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 100.00% 3.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVDAX % Rank
US 		59.16% -8.85% 91.88% 12.01%
Non US 		18.25% -19.62% 42.11% 23.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVDAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		85.45% 0.27% 100.00% 25.44%
Corporate 		11.26% 0.00% 87.73% 22.26%
Municipal 		2.33% 0.00% 27.33% 0.71%
Securitized 		0.96% 0.00% 56.83% 40.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 76.68%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 84.29% 87.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EVDAX % Rank
Non US 		0.83% -382.37% 121.02% 53.71%
US 		0.22% -126.19% 6311.18% 78.45%

EVDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EVDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.65% 0.29% 31.15% 25.54%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 2.50% 74.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.35%
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.01% 0.30% 83.56%

Sales Fees

EVDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 48.08%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EVDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 9.09%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EVDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 287.00% 0.00% 491.00% 89.11%

EVDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EVDAX Category Low Category High EVDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 11.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EVDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EVDAX Category Low Category High EVDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -2.51% 6.83% 55.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EVDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EVDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Kirchner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 21, 2003

18.54

18.5%

Thomas F. Kirchner is portfolio manager for Camelot Event-Driven Advisors, LLC. Prior to joining Camelot, he worked for Quaker Funds, inc, and previously was the founder and portfolio manager of Pennsylvania Avenue Advisers LLC. Mr. Kirchner worked as a Bond Trader for Banque Nationale de Paris S.A. In 1999, he was retained by Fannie Mae as a Financial Engineer. Mr. Kirchner is a graduate of Kings College, University of London; Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is the author of Merger Arbitrage: How to Profit From Global Event-Driven Arbitrage (Wiley Finance, 2nd ed.).

Paul Hoffmeister

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2018

4.38

4.4%

Mr. Hoffmeister joined Camelot Portfolios in 2017 and co-manages the Camelot Event Driven Fund. He is also economic counsel at Bretton Woods Research. Prior to that, he served as Director of Market Strategy and Chief Economist at Polyconomics. Mr. Hoffmeister’s experience includes trading derivatives on the S&P 500 at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, as well as the Kospi 200 Index on the Korean Stock Exchange. His insights have been quoted in the financial press including Bloomberg and Reuters. He has appeared on CNBC’s “Kudlow & Company” and has written for National Review Online, Forbes, and RealClearMarkets. Mr. Hoffmeister is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS in Accounting and Finance, and MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

