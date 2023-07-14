Mr. Hoffmeister joined Camelot Portfolios in 2017 and co-manages the Camelot Event Driven Fund. He is also economic counsel at Bretton Woods Research. Prior to that, he served as Director of Market Strategy and Chief Economist at Polyconomics. Mr. Hoffmeister’s experience includes trading derivatives on the S&P 500 at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, as well as the Kospi 200 Index on the Korean Stock Exchange. His insights have been quoted in the financial press including Bloomberg and Reuters. He has appeared on CNBC’s “Kudlow & Company” and has written for National Review Online, Forbes, and RealClearMarkets. Mr. Hoffmeister is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS in Accounting and Finance, and MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.