YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
Net Assets
$67.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.7%
Expense Ratio 2.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 287.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EVDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|1.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|0.36%
|3 Yr
|14.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|0.40%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|0.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|1.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|EVDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.9%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|4.07%
|2021
|11.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|3.63%
|2020
|5.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|3.4%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|EVDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.7 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|83.76%
|Number of Holdings
|266
|4
|4478
|62.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.8 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|84.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.68%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|77.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.41%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|8.83%
|Cash
|19.31%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|62.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.44%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|1.41%
|Bonds
|1.05%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|75.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.80%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|16.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|80.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Communication Services
|13.32%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|1.97%
|Utilities
|12.34%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|3.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.31%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|1.57%
|Consumer Defense
|10.93%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|87.80%
|Financial Services
|10.29%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|99.21%
|Real Estate
|8.86%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|18.90%
|Healthcare
|7.84%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|79.13%
|Industrials
|6.43%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|98.43%
|Technology
|6.02%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|85.43%
|Basic Materials
|5.96%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|66.93%
|Energy
|5.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVDIX % Rank
|US
|59.16%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|12.37%
|Non US
|18.25%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|23.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|85.45%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|25.80%
|Corporate
|11.26%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|22.61%
|Municipal
|2.33%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|1.06%
|Securitized
|0.96%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|40.99%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|89.05%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|92.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Non US
|0.83%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|54.06%
|US
|0.22%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|78.80%
|EVDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.39%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|33.81%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|75.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|84.93%
|EVDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EVDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|18.18%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EVDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|287.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|89.52%
|EVDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|46.64%
|EVDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EVDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EVDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|42.45%
|EVDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 21, 2003
18.54
18.5%
Thomas F. Kirchner is portfolio manager for Camelot Event-Driven Advisors, LLC. Prior to joining Camelot, he worked for Quaker Funds, inc, and previously was the founder and portfolio manager of Pennsylvania Avenue Advisers LLC. Mr. Kirchner worked as a Bond Trader for Banque Nationale de Paris S.A. In 1999, he was retained by Fannie Mae as a Financial Engineer. Mr. Kirchner is a graduate of Kings College, University of London; Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is the author of Merger Arbitrage: How to Profit From Global Event-Driven Arbitrage (Wiley Finance, 2nd ed.).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2018
4.38
4.4%
Mr. Hoffmeister joined Camelot Portfolios in 2017 and co-manages the Camelot Event Driven Fund. He is also economic counsel at Bretton Woods Research. Prior to that, he served as Director of Market Strategy and Chief Economist at Polyconomics. Mr. Hoffmeister’s experience includes trading derivatives on the S&P 500 at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, as well as the Kospi 200 Index on the Korean Stock Exchange. His insights have been quoted in the financial press including Bloomberg and Reuters. He has appeared on CNBC’s “Kudlow & Company” and has written for National Review Online, Forbes, and RealClearMarkets. Mr. Hoffmeister is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS in Accounting and Finance, and MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
