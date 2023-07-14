Home
Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund

mutual fund
ETHSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.98 +0.17 +1.33%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (ETHSX) Primary C (ECHSX) Retirement (ERHSX) Inst (EIHSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$1.08 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ETHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    57392692
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Kritzer

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities (primarily common stocks) of companies principally engaged in the discovery, development, production or distribution of products (or services) related to scientific advances in health care, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, managed health care and medical equipment and supplies (“health sciences companies”) (the “80% Policy”). A company will be considered to be a health sciences company if, at the time of investment, 50% or more of the company’s sales, earnings or assets will arise from or will be dedicated to the application of scientific advances related to health care. The Fund invests in U.S. and foreign securities and will normally be invested in issuers located in and tied economically to at least three different countries. The Fund may invest in securities of both larger established and smaller emerging companies domiciled in developed or emerging markets, some of which may be denominated in foreign currencies or trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund has a policy of investing at least 25% of its assets in investments in the medical research and health care industry. Companies in the medical research and health care industry are categorized by the Global Industry Classification Standard as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences and health care equipment and services companies. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in royalty bonds, which are debt securities that are collateralized by royalties from pharmaceutical patents. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors and may lend its securities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund expects to use derivatives primarily to seek to generate income by writing covered call options or put options. The Fund may also enter into a combination of option transactions on individual securities. In addition, the Fund may seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated).  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.  

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers seek to purchase stocks that are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value, and that they believe will grow in value over time regardless of short-term market fluctuations. In making investment decisions, the portfolio managers utilize the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, estimates of the company’s net value, the potential to increase market share (for larger companies), and the potential of research and development projects (for smaller companies). The portfolio managers may consider selling a holding whenever there is a fundamental change to the investment thesis, the investment’s valuation target is reached, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.

Read More

ETHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -11.3% 31.3% 33.54%
1 Yr -1.9% -23.6% 34.8% 80.49%
3 Yr -0.1%* -21.3% 15.7% 35.26%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.0% 12.1% 21.74%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.2% 16.0% 58.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -53.9% 5.0% 58.17%
2021 6.0% -22.3% 12.3% 18.30%
2020 1.7% -4.7% 41.4% 84.46%
2019 4.5% -10.2% 13.1% 66.67%
2018 0.2% -5.7% 16.7% 17.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -50.0% 21.6% 27.44%
1 Yr -1.9% -60.2% 34.8% 69.70%
3 Yr -0.1%* -21.3% 17.8% 40.13%
5 Yr 3.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 31.58%
10 Yr 7.3%* -6.2% 18.5% 43.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.2% -53.9% 5.0% 58.17%
2021 6.0% -22.3% 12.3% 18.30%
2020 1.7% -4.7% 41.4% 84.46%
2019 4.5% -10.2% 13.1% 66.67%
2018 0.2% -5.7% 16.7% 22.22%

NAV & Total Return History

ETHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETHSX Category Low Category High ETHSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.08 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 43.90%
Number of Holdings 51 25 473 80.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 603 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 41.88%
Weighting of Top 10 55.08% 12.3% 80.8% 11.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 8.74%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 8.49%
  3. AbbVie Inc 6.20%
  4. Roche Holding AG 5.41%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 5.17%
  6. AstraZeneca PLC 4.90%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 4.90%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 4.90%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC 4.90%
  10. AstraZeneca PLC 4.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 85.37% 106.13% 31.25%
Cash 		0.32% -0.04% 9.01% 68.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 7.86% 7.50%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 34.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 25.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 21.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHSX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 9.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 26.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 23.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 25.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 40.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 18.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 22.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 28.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 25.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 45.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETHSX % Rank
US 		71.69% 53.67% 104.41% 92.50%
Non US 		27.86% 0.00% 45.40% 6.25%

ETHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.08% 33.47% 40.63%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.03% 1.25% 69.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.63%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.25% 55.26%

Sales Fees

ETHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 68.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ETHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 238.00% 28.78%

ETHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETHSX Category Low Category High ETHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 2.01% 41.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETHSX Category Low Category High ETHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -2.54% 1.85% 20.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Kritzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mr. Kritzer is a Vice President of Eaton Vance. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2012, Mr. Kritzer was a director and equity analyst at BlackRock , Inc. covering the healthcare sector since 2006.

Samantha Pandolfi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Ms. Pandolfi is a Vice President of EVAIL. Prior to joining EVAIL, Ms. Pandolfi held similar positions at EVMI. Prior to joining EVMI as a Vice President in November 2015, Ms. Pandolfi was a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management over her fifteen year tenure (2000-2015).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

