The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities (primarily common stocks) of companies principally engaged in the discovery, development, production or distribution of products (or services) related to scientific advances in health care, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, managed health care and medical equipment and supplies (“health sciences companies”) (the “80% Policy”). A company will be considered to be a health sciences company if, at the time of investment, 50% or more of the company’s sales, earnings or assets will arise from or will be dedicated to the application of scientific advances related to health care. The Fund invests in U.S. and foreign securities and will normally be invested in issuers located in and tied economically to at least three different countries. The Fund may invest in securities of both larger established and smaller emerging companies domiciled in developed or emerging markets, some of which may be denominated in foreign currencies or trade in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund has a policy of investing at least 25% of its assets in investments in the medical research and health care industry. Companies in the medical research and health care industry are categorized by the Global Industry Classification Standard as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences and health care equipment and services companies. The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in royalty bonds, which are debt securities that are collateralized by royalties from pharmaceutical patents. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors and may lend its securities.

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or currency exchange rates, or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund expects to use derivatives primarily to seek to generate income by writing covered call options or put options. The Fund may also enter into a combination of option transactions on individual securities. In addition, the Fund may seek to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. The Fund may also engage in covered short sales (on individual securities held or on an index or basket of securities whose constituents are held in whole or in part or for which liquid assets have been segregated). There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers seek to purchase stocks that are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value, and that they believe will grow in value over time regardless of short-term market fluctuations. In making investment decisions, the portfolio managers utilize the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s and sub-adviser’s research staff. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, estimates of the company’s net value, the potential to increase market share (for larger companies), and the potential of research and development projects (for smaller companies). The portfolio managers may consider selling a holding whenever there is a fundamental change to the investment thesis, the investment’s valuation target is reached, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining issuer diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.