Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$73 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 350.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ETFZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Tactical Defensive Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Square
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    500410
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brad Thompson

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected NSI Retail Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), an affiliate of, and under common control with, the Adviser, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.
To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in and allocates its investments primarily between Fund Investments (defined below) that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation and Cash Positions (defined below).
•    “Fund Investments” include actively managed and index-based ETFs (exchange traded funds), mutual funds and other investment companies, groups of securities related by index or sector made available through certain brokers at a discount brokerage rate (such as stock baskets, baskets of bonds and other index-or sector-based groups of related securities) and options or futures positions (e.g., options or futures contracts on securities, securities indexes, currencies or other financial instruments) with respect to any of the foregoing intended to match or approximate their performance.
•    “Cash Positions” include cash and short-term, highly liquid investments, such as money market instruments, U.S. government obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other cash or cash equivalent positions.
In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary, technically driven asset allocation model to determine current risk in the broad equity markets (reflected in the Sub-Adviser’s model by a weighted average score) based on a number of technical indicators. The technical indicators examined by the Sub-Adviser are primarily focused on trend analysis, such as analysis of price trends (e.g., determining risk based on movements of market prices up or down), breadth trends (e.g., analyzing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks to declining stocks) and relative strength (e.g., comparing risk profiles of investment alternatives such as small cap vs. large cap or growth vs. value). The Sub-Adviser then seeks to participate in markets and market sectors with low risk scores, while divesting its portfolio of investments in markets and market sectors with high risk scores.
To participate in markets and market sectors, the Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing Fund Investments, which the Sub-Adviser believes are a convenient way to invest in both broad market indexes (e.g., the S&P 500, Russell 2000, NASDAQ-100, MSCI EAFE, Barclays bond indexes, etc.) and market sector indexes (e.g., healthcare indexes, utilities indexes, real estate indexes, etc.). The Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of equity securities of domestic or foreign companies of any size in any sector. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its portfolio in fixed-income Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of domestic or foreign corporate and/or government bonds issued by any size company, municipality or
government body in any sector of any maturity or yield, provided that corporate debt obligations are “investment grade” securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by any one or more nationally recognized rating agencies or, if not rated, are of equivalent quality in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser.
The Fund will generally invest as follows:
•    The Core Position. Approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in one or more broad-based equity or fixed- income Fund Investments, such as funds with investments that reflect the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P 400 Mid- Cap Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Index, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, and the EAFE (Europe, Australia and Far East) Index, U.S. Treasuries (including short-term U.S. Treasuries) or market sector Fund Investments, such as those tracking healthcare, utilities, real estate, financial, technology, consumer goods or other indexes (the “Core Position”). However, through the Core Position, the Fund generally will be exposed to the performance of selected U.S. or international equity or debt markets as a whole, or sector indexes. The Sub-Advisor has the ability to invest in Cash Positions if it deems it advisable or necessary which positions can, from time to time, be significant.
•    The Satellite Position. Approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in market sector Fund Investments, fixed-income Fund Investments, or Cash Positions using an allocation model and risk-based ranking system (the “Satellite Position”). The Satellite Position is not designed to hedge the Core Position; however, some investment positions may hedge, or have the effect of hedging, a portion of the Core Position from time to time.
The mix of investments within the Fund may change frequently as the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate or necessary based upon its analysis and allocation models.
Read More

ETFZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -12.3% 53.7% 71.90%
1 Yr 3.8% -18.8% 40.4% 29.34%
3 Yr 6.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 10.13%
5 Yr 2.9%* -13.4% 10.3% 8.48%
10 Yr 2.3%* -9.5% 4.1% 13.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -48.5% 15.7% 11.67%
2021 6.1% -10.0% 21.8% 13.39%
2020 1.0% -5.8% 15.2% 69.33%
2019 2.7% -2.2% 6.5% 44.75%
2018 -0.7% -6.8% 0.3% 5.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -23.0% 53.7% 71.07%
1 Yr 3.8% -18.8% 40.4% 28.93%
3 Yr 6.3%* -18.0% 15.9% 10.39%
5 Yr 2.9%* -13.4% 10.3% 9.81%
10 Yr 3.5%* -9.5% 6.2% 14.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -48.5% 15.7% 11.67%
2021 6.1% -10.0% 21.8% 13.39%
2020 1.0% -5.8% 15.2% 69.33%
2019 2.7% -2.2% 6.5% 44.75%
2018 -0.7% -6.8% 0.3% 11.22%

NAV & Total Return History

ETFZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETFZX Category Low Category High ETFZX % Rank
Net Assets 73 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 70.25%
Number of Holdings 3 2 3255 98.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 76.5 M 349 K 12.1 B 56.61%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 22.9% 100.0% 4.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 49.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFZX % Rank
Stocks 		50.33% 0.00% 238.38% 40.50%
Cash 		49.66% -65.52% 88.88% 8.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 68.18%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 84.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 80.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 90.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFZX % Rank
Technology 		37.00% 0.00% 85.77% 3.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.43% 0.00% 25.83% 8.78%
Communication Services 		13.21% 0.00% 21.61% 6.83%
Healthcare 		9.91% 0.00% 38.63% 70.24%
Financial Services 		7.07% 0.00% 98.22% 79.51%
Industrials 		6.02% 0.00% 23.85% 76.10%
Consumer Defense 		6.00% 0.00% 37.51% 57.07%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 91.12% 67.32%
Energy 		1.93% 0.00% 60.89% 82.93%
Real Estate 		1.35% 0.00% 99.45% 70.73%
Basic Materials 		1.15% 0.00% 56.73% 86.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFZX % Rank
US 		49.52% -1.19% 235.84% 29.75%
Non US 		0.81% -6.82% 98.11% 67.36%

ETFZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.62% 0.21% 4.40% 5.91%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 97.11%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 47.51%

Sales Fees

ETFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 55.00%

Trading Fees

ETFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 350.00% 1.75% 441.00% 94.39%

ETFZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETFZX Category Low Category High ETFZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 77.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETFZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETFZX Category Low Category High ETFZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.42% -2.01% 13.72% 95.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETFZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETFZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brad Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Thompson served as Chief Investment Officer of the Stadion and has been a Portfolio Manager and an officer of the Stadion, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006. Brad Thompson joined Stadion in 2006, bringing 20+ years of financial analysis, investment management, and fund management experience with him to Stadion, where he manages the Stadion Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Stadion, Brad served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Analyst for Global Capital Advisors. Brad has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Brad is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts and also holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Brad has served on the board of the Executive Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Student Managed Investment Fund

Clayton Wilkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Clayton Wilkin, CFA. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Wilkin was a Portfolio Manager for Stadion Money Management and has served as a Portfolio Management Analyst, among other duties, since 2013. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

