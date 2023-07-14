In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected NSI Retail Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), an affiliate of, and under common control with, the Adviser, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in and allocates its investments primarily between Fund Investments (defined below) that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation and Cash Positions (defined below).

• “Fund Investments” include actively managed and index-based ETFs (exchange traded funds), mutual funds and other investment companies, groups of securities related by index or sector made available through certain brokers at a discount brokerage rate (such as stock baskets, baskets of bonds and other index-or sector-based groups of related securities) and options or futures positions (e.g., options or futures contracts on securities, securities indexes, currencies or other financial instruments) with respect to any of the foregoing intended to match or approximate their performance.

• “Cash Positions” include cash and short-term, highly liquid investments, such as money market instruments, U.S. government obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other cash or cash equivalent positions.

In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary, technically driven asset allocation model to determine current risk in the broad equity markets (reflected in the Sub-Adviser’s model by a weighted average score) based on a number of technical indicators. The technical indicators examined by the Sub-Adviser are primarily focused on trend analysis, such as analysis of price trends (e.g., determining risk based on movements of market prices up or down), breadth trends (e.g., analyzing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks to declining stocks) and relative strength (e.g., comparing risk profiles of investment alternatives such as small cap vs. large cap or growth vs. value). The Sub-Adviser then seeks to participate in markets and market sectors with low risk scores, while divesting its portfolio of investments in markets and market sectors with high risk scores.

To participate in markets and market sectors, the Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing Fund Investments, which the Sub-Adviser believes are a convenient way to invest in both broad market indexes (e.g., the S&P 500, Russell 2000, NASDAQ-100, MSCI EAFE, Barclays bond indexes, etc.) and market sector indexes (e.g., healthcare indexes, utilities indexes, real estate indexes, etc.). The Fund may invest up to 100% of its portfolio in Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of equity securities of domestic or foreign companies of any size in any sector. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its portfolio in fixed-income Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of domestic or foreign corporate and/or government bonds issued by any size company, municipality or

government body in any sector of any maturity or yield, provided that corporate debt obligations are “investment grade” securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by any one or more nationally recognized rating agencies or, if not rated, are of equivalent quality in the opinion of the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund will generally invest as follows:

• The Core Position. Approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in one or more broad-based equity or fixed- income Fund Investments, such as funds with investments that reflect the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P 400 Mid- Cap Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Index, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, and the EAFE (Europe, Australia and Far East) Index, U.S. Treasuries (including short-term U.S. Treasuries) or market sector Fund Investments, such as those tracking healthcare, utilities, real estate, financial, technology, consumer goods or other indexes (the “Core Position”). However, through the Core Position, the Fund generally will be exposed to the performance of selected U.S. or international equity or debt markets as a whole, or sector indexes. The Sub-Advisor has the ability to invest in Cash Positions if it deems it advisable or necessary which positions can, from time to time, be significant.

• The Satellite Position. Approximately 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in market sector Fund Investments, fixed-income Fund Investments, or Cash Positions using an allocation model and risk-based ranking system (the “Satellite Position”). The Satellite Position is not designed to hedge the Core Position; however, some investment positions may hedge, or have the effect of hedging, a portion of the Core Position from time to time.

The mix of investments within the Fund may change frequently as the Sub-Adviser deems appropriate or necessary based upon its analysis and allocation models.