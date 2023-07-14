In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected NSI Retail Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), an affiliate of, and under common control with, the Adviser, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.

To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in actively managed or index-based exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and other investment companies, groups of securities related by index or sector made available through certain brokers at a discount brokerage rate (such as stock baskets, baskets of bonds and other index-or sector-based groups of related securities) and options or futures positions (e.g., options or futures contracts on securities, securities indexes, currencies or other financial instruments) with respect to any of the foregoing intended to match or approximate their performance (collectively, “Fund Investments”) that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund's investment strategy, which utilizes a Sharpe Ratio approach, will emphasize growth style investing, but Fund Investments may also at times have value characteristics.

In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary quantitative research process to determine current risk in the broad equity markets, as well as to determine the Fund's:

• optimum cash position;

• weighting between the value and growth segments of the market;

• sector and industry allocation; and

• domestic and international exposure.

The Sub-Adviser generally will search for investments that exhibit attractive valuations on several metrics, which may include, without limitation, price movement, volatility, price-to-earnings ratios, growth rates, price-to-cash flow ratios and price-to-book ratios. To participate in markets and market sectors, the Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing Fund Investments, which the Sub-Adviser believes are a convenient way to invest in both broad market indexes (e.g., the S&P 500, Russell 2000, NASDAQ-100, MSCI EAFE, Barclays bond indexes etc.) and market sector indexes (e.g., healthcare indexes, utilities indexes, real estate indexes, commodities-related indexes, etc.).

The Sub-Adviser retains the flexibility to allocate among equity or fixed-income Fund Investments as determined to be suitable for the Fund. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of equity securities (including domestic or foreign companies of any size in any sector) or fixed-income securities (including domestic or foreign corporate and/or government bonds issued by any size company, municipality or government body in any sector of any maturity, yield or quality rating, including investment grade and high yield, non-investment grade fixed income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”)).The mix of fixed income and equity Fund Investments may be substantially over-weighted or under-weighted in favor of fixed income or equities, depending on prevailing market conditions. The Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular sector.

The Fund may invest in options or futures positions for speculative purposes, when the Sub-Adviser determines that they provide a more efficient way to increase or reduce the Fund’s overall exposure to an industry or sector than buying or selling other Fund Investments, or to hedge against risks of investments in the Fund’s portfolio or markets generally. In general, the Fund will not purchase or sell futures contracts or related options unless either (i) the futures contracts or options thereon are purchased for “bona fide hedging” purposes (as defined under regulations promulgated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”)); or (ii) if purchased for other purposes, (A) the sum of the amounts of initial margin deposits on the Fund's existing futures and premiums required to establish non-hedging positions, less the amount by which any such options positions are “in-the-money” (as defined under CFTC regulations) would not exceed 5% of the liquidation value of the Fund's total assets, or (B) the aggregate net notional value of commodity futures, commodity options contracts, or swaps positions, determined at the time the most recent position was established, does not exceed 100 percent of the liquidation value of the of the Fund's total assets.

The Fund may at times hold all or a portion of its assets in cash and short-term, highly liquid investments, such as money market instruments, U.S. government obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other cash or cash equivalent positions (“Cash Positions”), either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited.

The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security under one or more of the following conditions:

• the security reaches the Sub-Adviser's appraised value;

• there is a more attractively priced Fund Investment or other security as an alternative;

• the optimum Cash Position has changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research;

• the weighting between the value and growth segments of the market have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research;

• the weighting between sector and industry allocations have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research; or

• the weighting between domestic and international exposure have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research.