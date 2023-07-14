Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

North Square Tactical Growth Fund

mutual fund
ETFAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.46 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (ETFOX) Primary A (ETFAX) C (ETFCX)
ETFAX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Tactical Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.46 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (ETFOX) Primary A (ETFAX) C (ETFCX)
ETFAX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Tactical Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.46 -0.04 -0.3%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (ETFOX) Primary A (ETFAX) C (ETFCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Square Tactical Growth Fund

ETFAX | Fund

$13.46

$522 M

0.00%

1.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$522 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

North Square Tactical Growth Fund

ETFAX | Fund

$13.46

$522 M

0.00%

1.55%

ETFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Tactical Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    North Square
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6832444
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Frank

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected NSI Retail Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), an affiliate of, and under common control with, the Adviser, to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.
To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in actively managed or index-based exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and other investment companies, groups of securities related by index or sector made available through certain brokers at a discount brokerage rate (such as stock baskets, baskets of bonds and other index-or sector-based groups of related securities) and options or futures positions (e.g., options or futures contracts on securities, securities indexes, currencies or other financial instruments) with respect to any of the foregoing intended to match or approximate their performance (collectively, “Fund Investments”) that the Sub-Adviser believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund's investment strategy, which utilizes a Sharpe Ratio approach, will emphasize growth style investing, but Fund Investments may also at times have value characteristics.
In allocating the Fund’s assets, the Sub-Adviser uses a proprietary quantitative research process to determine current risk in the broad equity markets, as well as to determine the Fund's:
•    optimum cash position;
•    weighting between the value and growth segments of the market;
•    sector and industry allocation; and
•    domestic and international exposure.
The Sub-Adviser generally will search for investments that exhibit attractive valuations on several metrics, which may include, without limitation, price movement, volatility, price-to-earnings ratios, growth rates, price-to-cash flow ratios and price-to-book ratios. To participate in markets and market sectors, the Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy emphasizes purchasing Fund Investments, which the Sub-Adviser believes are a convenient way to invest in both broad market indexes (e.g., the S&P 500, Russell 2000, NASDAQ-100, MSCI EAFE, Barclays bond indexes etc.) and market sector indexes (e.g., healthcare indexes, utilities indexes, real estate indexes, commodities-related indexes, etc.).
The Sub-Adviser retains the flexibility to allocate among equity or fixed-income Fund Investments as determined to be suitable for the Fund. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in Fund Investments that have portfolios comprised of equity securities (including domestic or foreign companies of any size in any sector) or fixed-income securities (including domestic or foreign corporate and/or government bonds issued by any size company, municipality or government body in any sector of any maturity, yield or quality rating, including investment grade and high yield, non-investment grade fixed income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”)).The mix of fixed income and equity Fund Investments may be substantially over-weighted or under-weighted in favor of fixed income or equities, depending on prevailing market conditions. The Fund may participate in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate its investments in any particular sector.
The Fund may invest in options or futures positions for speculative purposes, when the Sub-Adviser determines that they provide a more efficient way to increase or reduce the Fund’s overall exposure to an industry or sector than buying or selling other Fund Investments, or to hedge against risks of investments in the Fund’s portfolio or markets generally. In general, the Fund will not purchase or sell futures contracts or related options unless either (i) the futures contracts or options thereon are purchased for “bona fide hedging” purposes (as defined under regulations promulgated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”)); or (ii) if purchased for other purposes, (A) the sum of the amounts of initial margin deposits on the Fund's existing futures and premiums required to establish non-hedging positions, less the amount by which any such options positions are “in-the-money” (as defined under CFTC regulations) would not exceed 5% of the liquidation value of the Fund's total assets, or (B) the aggregate net notional value of commodity futures, commodity options contracts, or swaps positions, determined at the time the most recent position was established, does not exceed 100 percent of the liquidation value of the of the Fund's total assets.
The Fund may at times hold all or a portion of its assets in cash and short-term, highly liquid investments, such as money market instruments, U.S. government obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other cash or cash equivalent positions (“Cash Positions”), either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited.
The Sub-Adviser generally sells a security under one or more of the following conditions:
•    the security reaches the Sub-Adviser's appraised value;
•    there is a more attractively priced Fund Investment or other security as an alternative;
•    the optimum Cash Position has changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research;
•    the weighting between the value and growth segments of the market have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research;
•    the weighting between sector and industry allocations have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research; or
•    the weighting between domestic and international exposure have changed based on the Sub-Adviser’s quantitative research.
Read More

ETFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -12.3% 53.7% 8.68%
1 Yr 2.8% -18.8% 40.4% 40.91%
3 Yr 2.9%* -18.0% 15.9% 16.03%
5 Yr 1.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 12.95%
10 Yr 2.6%* -9.5% 4.1% 11.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -48.5% 15.7% 73.75%
2021 3.4% -10.0% 21.8% 31.38%
2020 4.9% -5.8% 15.2% 12.89%
2019 2.3% -2.2% 6.5% 56.62%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.3% 31.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ETFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -23.0% 53.7% 8.68%
1 Yr 2.8% -18.8% 40.4% 40.08%
3 Yr 2.9%* -18.0% 15.9% 16.45%
5 Yr 1.2%* -13.4% 10.3% 14.95%
10 Yr 3.8%* -9.5% 6.2% 10.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ETFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -48.5% 15.7% 74.17%
2021 3.4% -10.0% 21.8% 30.96%
2020 4.9% -5.8% 15.2% 12.89%
2019 2.3% -2.2% 6.5% 56.62%
2018 -1.4% -6.8% 0.3% 45.85%

NAV & Total Return History

ETFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ETFAX Category Low Category High ETFAX % Rank
Net Assets 522 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 37.19%
Number of Holdings 10 2 3255 88.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 570 M 349 K 12.1 B 26.86%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 22.9% 100.0% 2.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 17.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFAX % Rank
Stocks 		75.51% 0.00% 238.38% 16.94%
Cash 		17.72% -65.52% 88.88% 35.54%
Bonds 		6.77% 0.00% 106.59% 73.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 33.06%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 67.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 57.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFAX % Rank
Technology 		24.17% 0.00% 85.77% 18.54%
Financial Services 		14.87% 0.00% 98.22% 27.80%
Healthcare 		11.11% 0.00% 38.63% 52.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.38% 0.00% 25.83% 40.49%
Communication Services 		8.95% 0.00% 21.61% 15.12%
Industrials 		8.36% 0.00% 23.85% 61.95%
Consumer Defense 		6.39% 0.00% 37.51% 49.76%
Energy 		5.72% 0.00% 60.89% 50.24%
Basic Materials 		4.37% 0.00% 56.73% 48.29%
Utilities 		3.06% 0.00% 91.12% 43.90%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 99.45% 58.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFAX % Rank
US 		63.42% -1.19% 235.84% 14.46%
Non US 		12.09% -6.82% 98.11% 35.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		72.36% -72.56% 100.00% 27.69%
Government 		27.64% 0.00% 99.78% 45.87%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 51.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 54.13%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.28% 72.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 40.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ETFAX % Rank
US 		6.77% -17.22% 99.80% 70.66%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 63.37% 72.73%

ETFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ETFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.21% 4.40% 44.30%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 1.50% 88.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 16.67%

Sales Fees

ETFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 5.13%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ETFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ETFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 1.75% 441.00% 43.37%

ETFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ETFAX Category Low Category High ETFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 51.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ETFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ETFAX Category Low Category High ETFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.70% -2.01% 13.72% 80.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ETFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ETFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2004

18.1

18.1%

Paul M. Frank has served as a Senior Portfolio Manager of Stadion Money Management, LLC since joining Stadion Money Management, LLC in 2013. Mr. Frank founded Aviemore Asset Management, LLC in 1993 and served as its President until 2013. He also served as President, Treasurer, Trustee and Chief Compliance Officer of Aviemore Funds from 2004 until 2013. Mr. Frank has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics from Drew University. Mr. Frank also completed a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business Administration in 1992, earning the Dean’s award for academic excellence and named class valedictorian.

Brad Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Thompson served as Chief Investment Officer of the Stadion and has been a Portfolio Manager and an officer of the Stadion, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006. Brad Thompson joined Stadion in 2006, bringing 20+ years of financial analysis, investment management, and fund management experience with him to Stadion, where he manages the Stadion Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Stadion, Brad served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Analyst for Global Capital Advisors. Brad has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Brad is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts and also holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Brad has served on the board of the Executive Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Student Managed Investment Fund

Clayton Wilkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Clayton Wilkin, CFA. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Wilkin was a Portfolio Manager for Stadion Money Management and has served as a Portfolio Management Analyst, among other duties, since 2013. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×