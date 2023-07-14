Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers consider small-cap companies to be companies having a market capitalization that falls (i) within or below the range of companies in the current Russell 2000® Index, or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market cap of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $32.0 million to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2021. The average maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years ended 2021 was approximately $9.9 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change. With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may also invest in companies that are larger than the capitalization ranges stated above. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change. Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
|Period
|ETEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|80.91%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|64.19%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|11.17%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|24.39%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|60.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|ETEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|4.12%
|2021
|3.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|17.85%
|2020
|3.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|95.86%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|64.44%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|42.07%
|Period
|ETEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|79.56%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|62.33%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|11.34%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|33.02%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|26.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|ETEGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|4.12%
|2021
|3.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|17.85%
|2020
|3.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|95.86%
|2019
|4.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|64.44%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|58.32%
|ETEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETEGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|125 M
|183 K
|28 B
|81.14%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|6
|1336
|74.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|80.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.77%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|39.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETEGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.10%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|38.38%
|Cash
|1.90%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|56.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|67.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|72.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|67.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|66.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETEGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.26%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|5.89%
|Industrials
|17.27%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|45.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.07%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|11.11%
|Healthcare
|15.75%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|79.29%
|Technology
|10.67%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|97.14%
|Real Estate
|7.46%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|6.57%
|Consumer Defense
|5.01%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|27.10%
|Utilities
|2.69%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|5.22%
|Energy
|2.66%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|49.66%
|Communication Services
|2.07%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|56.90%
|Basic Materials
|1.10%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|78.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETEGX % Rank
|US
|97.34%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|14.14%
|Non US
|0.76%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|85.86%
|ETEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|32.42%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|80.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.66%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|75.83%
|ETEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|80.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ETEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ETEGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|50.00%
|ETEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETEGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|69.53%
|ETEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ETEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETEGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|14.51%
|ETEGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.659
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2014
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2013
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2015
7.34
7.3%
J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
