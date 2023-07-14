Home
Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund

mutual fund
EISGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.22 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (ETEGX) Primary C (ECSMX) Inst (EISGX) Retirement (ERSGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund

EISGX | Fund

$16.22

$125 M

0.13%

$0.02

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$125 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EISGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    6334926
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McLean

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies (the “80% Policy”). The portfolio managers consider small-cap companies to be companies having a market capitalization that falls (i) within or below the range of companies in the current Russell 2000® Index, or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market cap of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $32.0 million to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2021. The average maximum market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index as of December 31 of the three preceding years ended 2021 was approximately $9.9 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index are subject to change. With respect to 20% of its net assets, the Fund may also invest in companies that are larger than the capitalization ranges stated above. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. The portfolio managers look for companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The portfolio managers take a long-term perspective when selecting companies and the quality focus typically leads them to companies benefitting from structural growth or structural change.  Sought after company characteristics may include: a business model with identifiable competitive advantage(s)/barrier(s) to entry, a scalable market opportunity, a solid balance sheet, and a strong management team with a history of good capital allocation. Such companies typically exhibit high or improving returns on capital, strong free-cash-flow generation, and positive or inflecting earnings. The portfolio managers also employ a disciplined valuation framework in pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

EISGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -21.9% 50.1% 79.39%
1 Yr 9.8% -72.8% 36.6% 59.46%
3 Yr 6.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 9.08%
5 Yr 0.4%* -42.6% 12.7% 19.37%
10 Yr -0.5%* -23.1% 11.9% 51.81%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -82.1% 547.9% 3.95%
2021 3.8% -69.3% 196.9% 14.04%
2020 3.8% -28.2% 32.1% 94.95%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 59.81%
2018 -3.1% -14.5% 20.4% 35.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -24.8% 50.1% 78.04%
1 Yr 9.8% -72.8% 36.6% 57.60%
3 Yr 6.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 9.25%
5 Yr 0.4%* -42.6% 14.6% 24.63%
10 Yr 6.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 22.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -82.1% 547.9% 3.95%
2021 3.8% -69.3% 196.9% 14.04%
2020 3.8% -28.2% 32.1% 94.95%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 59.81%
2018 -3.1% -14.5% 20.4% 53.73%

NAV & Total Return History

EISGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EISGX Category Low Category High EISGX % Rank
Net Assets 125 M 183 K 28 B 81.31%
Number of Holdings 74 6 1336 74.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 33 M 59 K 2.7 B 80.98%
Weighting of Top 10 24.77% 5.9% 100.0% 39.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 3.34%
  2. CBIZ Inc 3.14%
  3. RealPage Inc 2.85%
  4. Valvoline Inc 2.61%
  5. Terminix Global Holdings Inc 2.58%
  6. Nomad Foods Ltd 2.38%
  7. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 2.37%
  8. ONE Gas Inc 2.35%
  9. Chemed Corp 2.30%
  10. Commerce Bancshares Inc 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EISGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 77.52% 101.30% 38.55%
Cash 		1.90% -1.30% 22.49% 56.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 68.35%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 72.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 66.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.26% 0.00% 42.95% 6.06%
Industrials 		17.27% 0.00% 36.64% 46.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.07% 0.00% 40.68% 11.28%
Healthcare 		15.75% 0.00% 47.90% 79.46%
Technology 		10.67% 2.91% 75.51% 97.31%
Real Estate 		7.46% 0.00% 15.31% 6.73%
Consumer Defense 		5.01% 0.00% 13.56% 27.27%
Utilities 		2.69% 0.00% 5.57% 5.39%
Energy 		2.66% 0.00% 55.49% 49.83%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 15.31% 57.07%
Basic Materials 		1.10% 0.00% 10.30% 78.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EISGX % Rank
US 		97.34% 67.06% 99.56% 14.31%
Non US 		0.76% 0.00% 26.08% 86.03%

EISGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.05% 27.56% 53.75%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 80.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 76.30%

Sales Fees

EISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 3.00% 439.00% 50.20%

EISGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EISGX Category Low Category High EISGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 1.90% 70.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EISGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EISGX Category Low Category High EISGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -4.08% 1.10% 8.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EISGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EISGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McLean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

Michael McLean is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management, co-director of U.S. small-cap equity and a portfolio manager and equity analyst on Eaton Vance’s small-/midcap team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk management for the firm’s small- and midcap equity portfolios, as well as coverage of the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. He began his career in the investment management industry with Eaton Vance in 2001. Mike earned a B.S. from Providence College. He is a CFA charterholder.

J. Griffith Noble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2015

7.34

7.3%

J. Griffith Noble is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Griff began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2012. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was an equity analyst with BlackRock, Inc. He was previously affiliated with Byram Capital Management, Emerson Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management and Putnam Investments. Griff earned a B.S. from the University of Vermont and an MBA from Babson College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Boston and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

