The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a broad universe of income-producing securities. These securities include debt and equity securities of companies in the U.S. and other markets around the world. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be made, either directly or through American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), without limitation.

The Fund uses a balanced strategy allocating approximately equally between equity income and fixed income with a bottom-up quality investing and secular theme focus seeking to achieve consistent returns and lower volatility than the markets. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve this goal. The Fund’s balanced strategy means that equity investments do not typically represent more than 50% of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund is focused on identifying and investing in companies capable of increasing profitability, growth, and income distribution by serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. The Fund has broad discretion to invest in securities in the pursuit of the Fund’s objectives. These securities may include but are not limited to common stocks, yieldcos (dividend growth-oriented public companies created by a parent company, which bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate cash flow), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), preferred stocks, corporate bonds, government agency bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities (including auto loans and leases, equipment loans and leases, and credit cards); convertible securities and options. The Fund may invest in a particular type of security without limitation but limits its investment in a particular industry and in MLPs to less than 25% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity and, under normal market conditions, the bonds held in the Fund’s portfolio have an average duration of between two and eight years. The Fund may invest in bonds of any credit quality, including, without limitation, non-investment grade bonds rated below Baa3 by Moody’s or below BBB- by S&P (also known as “junk” bonds). The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”), utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential. The Adviser favors investments that it believes will have relatively low correlation or volatility to the overall market. The Adviser seeks to invest in securities that, in its opinion, are attractively valued, provide attractive current income, provide income appreciation potential, provide capital appreciation potential, and/or help to reduce overall portfolio volatility.

The Adviser may use options, such as puts or calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes prudent. To enhance income, the Adviser has the ability to sell call options on stocks held in the portfolio (covered call writing). In exchange for the option premium received, the Fund gives up potential upside in the underlying stock. The Adviser also has the ability to write put options on stocks deemed to be attractive purchases at lower price levels. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.

The Adviser has retained Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to manage some of the Fund’s assets allocated for investment in the intermediate-term bond portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The intermediate-term bond portion of the Fund’s portfolio typically does not represent more than 50% of the Fund’s portfolio. In selecting securities for investment by the Fund, the Sub-Adviser employs a top-down approach to determine how to structure the bond allocation taking into consideration duration, maturity, and sector allocation. The Sub-Adviser then initiates a process of security analysis based on several factors including, but not limited to, economic trends, industry assessments and issuer specific credit fundamentals.

The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:

■ Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.

■ Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.

■ Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.

■ Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.

■ Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.

Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Securities may be sold when the Adviser or Sub-Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.

Distribution Policy. The Fund’s distribution policy is to make approximately twelve distributions to shareholders per calendar year. The frequency of distributions is based on the availability of distributable income and the investment needs of the Fund. The level of periodic distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the Fund’s distribution rate or the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About Each Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies - Distribution Policy and Goals.”