Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
Net Assets
$377 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund has significant flexibility to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in a broad universe of income-producing securities. These securities include debt and equity securities of companies in the U.S. and other markets around the world. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be made, either directly or through American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), without limitation.
The Fund uses a balanced strategy allocating approximately equally between equity income and fixed income with a bottom-up quality investing and secular theme focus seeking to achieve consistent returns and lower volatility than the markets. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve this goal. The Fund’s balanced strategy means that equity investments do not typically represent more than 50% of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund is focused on identifying and investing in companies capable of increasing profitability, growth, and income distribution by serving well the needs of customers, employees, suppliers, communities, the environment, and society broadly. The Fund has broad discretion to invest in securities in the pursuit of the Fund’s objectives. These securities may include but are not limited to common stocks, yieldcos (dividend growth-oriented public companies created by a parent company, which bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate cash flow), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), preferred stocks, corporate bonds, government agency bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities (including auto loans and leases, equipment loans and leases, and credit cards); convertible securities and options. The Fund may invest in a particular type of security without limitation but limits its investment in a particular industry and in MLPs to less than 25% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity and, under normal market conditions, the bonds held in the Fund’s portfolio have an average duration of between two and eight years. The Fund may invest in bonds of any credit quality, including, without limitation, non-investment grade bonds rated below Baa3 by Moody’s or below BBB- by S&P (also known as “junk” bonds). The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in companies whose securities may have legal or contractual restrictions on resale or are otherwise illiquid.
The Fund’s investment adviser, Eventide Asset Management, LLC (“Eventide” or the “Adviser”), utilizes a fundamental “bottom-up” analysis to evaluate investments for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities or have significant near-term appreciation potential. The Adviser favors investments that it believes will have relatively low correlation or volatility to the overall market. The Adviser seeks to invest in securities that, in its opinion, are attractively valued, provide attractive current income, provide income appreciation potential, provide capital appreciation potential, and/or help to reduce overall portfolio volatility.
The Adviser may use options, such as puts or calls on individual securities, as well as options on securities indices, to enhance returns, generate income, to reduce portfolio volatility, or to reduce downside risk when the Adviser believes prudent. To enhance income, the Adviser has the ability to sell call options on stocks held in the portfolio (covered call writing). In exchange for the option premium received, the Fund gives up potential upside in the underlying stock. The Adviser also has the ability to write put options on stocks deemed to be attractive purchases at lower price levels. The Adviser may also utilize a combination of puts and/or calls regarding the same security (sometimes referred to as “straddles,” “collars” or “spreads”) or utilize puts and calls on related securities.
The Adviser has retained Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to manage some of the Fund’s assets allocated for investment in the intermediate-term bond portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The intermediate-term bond portion of the Fund’s portfolio typically does not represent more than 50% of the Fund’s portfolio. In selecting securities for investment by the Fund, the Sub-Adviser employs a top-down approach to determine how to structure the bond allocation taking into consideration duration, maturity, and sector allocation. The Sub-Adviser then initiates a process of security analysis based on several factors including, but not limited to, economic trends, industry assessments and issuer specific credit fundamentals.
The Adviser uses its values-based screening process to analyze all potential investments for the company’s ability to operate with integrity and create value for customers, employees, and other stakeholders by reflecting the values listed below. While few companies may reach these ideals in every area of their business, these principles articulate the Adviser’s highest expectations for the companies in which the Fund invests. The Adviser uses its values-based screening processes in connection with other fundamental research processes to establish the Fund’s eligible investment universe. Securities are generally ineligible for purchase within the Fund’s portfolio unless the Adviser believes that the values-based screens are met. The Adviser’s screening process for potential investments does not apply relative weights between values-based factors and financial factors. There is no guarantee that the Adviser will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with the following principles which help to guide the Adviser’s research and investment framework. The Adviser seeks companies that reflect the following values:
|■
|Respecting the value and freedom of all people: this includes the right to life at all stages and freedom from addictive behaviors caused by gambling, pornography, tobacco, and alcohol.
|■
|Demonstrating a concern for justice and peace: this includes fair and ethical relationships with customers, suppliers, and business partners and avoiding products and services that promote weapons production and proliferation.
|■
|Promoting family and community: this includes protecting children from violent forms of entertainment and serving low-income communities.
|■
|Exhibiting responsible management practices: this includes fair dealing with employees, communities, competitors, suppliers, and customers as demonstrated by a company’s record regarding litigation, regulatory actions against the company, and its record of providing products and services that improve the lives of people.
|■
|Practicing environmental stewardship: this includes practices considered more sustainable than those of industry peers, reduction in environmental impact when compared to previous periods, and/or the use of more efficient and cleaner energy sources.
Consistent with the Adviser’s values, the Fund may invest in securities that fund community development institutions and serve needs such as those of low-to-moderate income families and communities.
Securities may be sold when the Adviser or Sub-Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities or when the Adviser believes the underlying company is no longer consistent with the Adviser’s principles.
Distribution Policy. The Fund’s distribution policy is to make approximately twelve distributions to shareholders per calendar year. The frequency of distributions is based on the availability of distributable income and the investment needs of the Fund. The level of periodic distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the Fund’s distribution rate or the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to “Additional Information About Each Fund’s Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks – Principal Investment Strategies - Distribution Policy and Goals.”
|Period
|ETNMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|78.97%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|67.30%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|19.62%
|5 Yr
|3.3%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|9.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ETNMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|42.70%
|2021
|4.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.66%
|2020
|5.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|4.37%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|20.09%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|57.68%
|Period
|ETNMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|78.56%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|66.85%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|19.97%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|8.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ETNMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|42.70%
|2021
|4.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.80%
|2020
|5.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|4.37%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|16.29%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|53.13%
|ETNMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|377 M
|658 K
|207 B
|68.31%
|Number of Holdings
|166
|2
|15351
|41.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.3 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|75.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.43%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|89.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Stocks
|46.23%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|87.45%
|Bonds
|44.13%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|8.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.41%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|4.91%
|Cash
|3.19%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|56.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.05%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|10.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|90.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.49%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|2.19%
|Real Estate
|18.64%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|3.42%
|Utilities
|14.28%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|2.87%
|Financial Services
|11.87%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|86.87%
|Healthcare
|9.34%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|87.82%
|Technology
|9.25%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|92.48%
|Energy
|8.83%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|10.26%
|Basic Materials
|3.54%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|67.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.46%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|92.34%
|Consumer Defense
|1.31%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|96.72%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|98.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETNMX % Rank
|US
|43.91%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|59.48%
|Non US
|2.32%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|82.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.87%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|11.87%
|Securitized
|18.25%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|46.79%
|Government
|9.66%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|84.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.37%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|74.76%
|Municipal
|2.85%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|5.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|90.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ETNMX % Rank
|US
|43.51%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|3.41%
|Non US
|0.62%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|90.59%
|ETNMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|35.84%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|75.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|52.33%
|ETNMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ETNMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ETNMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|76.76%
|ETNMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.71%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|23.08%
|ETNMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ETNMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ETNMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.59%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|77.93%
|ETNMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2015
6.88
6.9%
David M. Dirk, CFA, is Director of Portfolio Management and Trading. David joined Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., predecessor to Boyd Watterson, in 1996. David holds a CFA Charter from CFA Institute, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, and a BA from Baldwin Wallace University. He is also a member of the CFA Society of Cleveland and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Dolores Bamford, CFA, serves as Director of Investment Research and Portfolio Manager for the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund, the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund, the Eventide Limited-Term Bond Fund, and the Eventide Core Bond Fund. Ms. Bamford has over 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Eventide in 2019, she was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management for 13 years (2002-2015), most recently as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on U.S. Value Equity. She also led Goldman Sachs’s U.S. Responsible Equity investments and co-led the Global Sustain Equity investments. Previously, she was with Putnam Investments for 10 years (1992-2002), where she served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager and Analyst on multiple value investments. Before that, she was with Fidelity Investments (1988-1990), where she served in investment research. Ms. Bamford holds an S.M. in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management, a dual-M.A. in Theology and Church History from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Economics from Wellesley College. She is a CFA Charterholder and member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
